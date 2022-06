Quality stock on offer at Saintfield cattle sale

FAT CATTLE; 115 fats sold to £1986 for a 860kg Char Cow, £231 per 100kg. Bulls sold to £1879 for a 1050kg Sh, £179 per 100kg. Fr Cows sold to £1486 for a 840kg, £177 per 100kg.

Leading Prices; Carryduff Producer Char Cows 860kg £231 £1986, 680kg £236 £1604, 710kg £226 £1604, Ballynahinch Producer SH Bull 1050kg £179 £1879, Ballynahinch Producer Char Cows 810kg £224 £1814, 670kg £221 £1480, Lisburn Producer Lim Cow 810kg £212 £1717, Fr Cows 700kg £184 £1288, 640kg £192 £1228, 620kg £184 £1140, Crossgar Producer Her Cows 730kg £228 £1664, 790kg £188 £1485, Castlewellan Producer Lim Cows 730kg £228 £1664, 790kg £205 £1619, Fr Cow 680kg £170 £1156, Saintfield Producer Lim Bull 890kg £187 £1664, Ballykinlar Producer Lim Cows 700kg £230 £1610, 650kg £224 £1456, 580kg £225 £1305, Downpatrick Producer BB Cow 780kg £196 £1528, Comber Producer Sh Heifers 690kg £218 £1504, 670kg £212 £1420, 660kg £214 £1412, 620kg £221 £1370, Hillsborough Producer FR Cows 840kg £177 £1486, 780kg £168 £1310, 620kg £207 £1283, 770kg £164 £1262, 710kg £176 £1249, 700kg £176 £1232, 590kg £198 £1168, 710kg £164 £1164, Downpatrick Producer Lim Cows 630kg £228 £1436, 700kg £190 £1330, AA Cows 740kg £172 £1272, 710kg £174 £1235, 670kg £178 £1192, 660kg £167 £1102, Ballynahinch Producer FR Cow 770kg £186 £1432, Dundonald Producer SHB Bull 890kg £160 £1424, FR Cow 700kg £164 £1148, Castlereagh Producer Lim Cow 540kg £256 £1382, Hillsborough Producer Fr Cows 720kg £185 £1332, 680kg £172 £1169, 670kg £174 £1165, Crossgar Producer Lim Cow 580kg £228 £1322, Crumlin Producer Fr Cows 670kg £180 £1206, 640kg £184 £1177, 640kg £162 £1036, 580kg £174 £1009.

BULLOCKS; 85 sold to a Super trade of £1970 for a 700kg Char (282) another from the same pen sold to £1810 for a 610kg Char (297) Lighter sorts sold to £3.20 a Kg - 450kg £1440 for a Char.

Leading Prices; Downpatrick producer Chars 700kg £1970, 610kg £1810, Comber producer Lims 650kg £1580, 600kg £1405, 600kg £1380, 620kg £1380, 600kg £1360, 570kg £1320, Ballykinlar producer Chars 450kg £1440, 490kg £1380, 490kg £1330, 450kg £1300, 430kg £1280, 400kg £1270, 400kg £1250, 400kg £1220, 400kg £1150, 400kg £1100, Saintfield producer Lim 500kg £1325, Downpatrick producer Lims 440kg £1240, 400kg £1220, 440kg £1210, 430kg £1200, 400kg £1185, 390kg £1175, 400kg £1160, 400kg £1110, 390kg £1100, 390kg £1075, Belfast producer Sims 470kg £1170, 490kg £1140, Castlewellan producer Sims 400kg £1105, 370kg £1080, 330kg £1060.

HEIFERS; 120 sold to £1315 for a 500kg Char (263) Lighter sorts sold to £3 a Kg - 390kg £1170 for a Char.

Leading Prices; Castlewellan producer Chars 500kg £1315, 480kg £1255, 460kg £1205, 420kg £1100, Killinchy producer AAs 600kg £1300, 460kg £1155, 450kg £1100, Comber producer Lims 540kg £1240, 490kg £1170, 460kg £1145, Ballykinlar producer Chars 500kg £1235, 390kg £1170, 390kg £1160, 400kg £1155, 340kg £1140, 380kg £1135, 360kg £1110, 360kg £1080, 330kg £1020, 350kg £1000, Belfast producer Sims 540kg £1220, 490kg £1205, 470kg £1170, Seaforde producer Chars 500kg £1205, 470kg £1180, 460kg £1160, Downpatrick producer Hers 520kg £1180, 500kg £1130, 470kg £1080, 500kg £1070, Crossgar producer Char 420kg £1150, Lisburn producer AAs 460kg £1070, 470kg £1045, 460kg £1020.

COWS & CALVES; sold to £1980 for a aged Cow with Daq Heifer calf at foot.

DROPPED CALVES; sold to £500 for a BB Bull. Special entry of 12 Reared Lim Calves for next Wed 6th July.