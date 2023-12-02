The ‘Fermanagh Stars’ Beef Calf Show was held in the Exhibition Centre at the Ulster Farmers’ Mart, Enniskillen, recently, with Native breed judge Seamus Nagle praising a “great show of quality cattle throughout all the classes”.

The County Clare man was full of praise for the quality of stock, the venue and the organisation of the event by the Fermanagh Pedigree Livestock Breeders Group.

Lifting the overall Native Championship was the stylish March 2023 born Aberdeen Angus bull calf, Homefarm Lord Henry, exhibited by Fintan Keown, Belleek. Sired by Stouphill Bomber and bred from Homefarm Lady Holly, Lord Henry followed on from lifting the native male title to take the overall honours.

Taking the reserve Native Championship title was the female champion winner, Drummeer Bell, exhibited by Alan Morrison, Maguiresbridge. This eye catching Aberdeen Angus heifer calf was only born in June this year, sired by Hillmount Maximus and bred from the homebred dam, Drummeer Beauty.

Making the draw during the Fermanagh Pedigree Breeders Show are from left, Damien McAnespie, Air Ambulance; Samantha Hamilton, Show Queen; Robert Brownlee, Chairman; Rachel Elliott, Secretary and Avril Stubbs, Air Ambulance. (Pic: John McVitty)

The overall Continental Championship title for the second year running was won by the Killadeas Charolais Herd of S & D Bothwell. The August 2022 born Killadeas Trevor won class one over very strong opposition and followed on by winning the Continental male title before lifting the overall Championship sash. Trevor was sired by Cloonglasna Padraig and bred from the homebred dam, Killadeas Octavia.

The judge for the Continental section, Sandra Cochrane from Portadown awarded the reserve overall Continental championship to Crawford Brothers, Maguiresbridge. Rathkeeland United born January 2023 was sired by Cloughhead President and bred from Erne Misty.

In the Commercial section, the overall championship was awarded to Robbie Woods, Maguiresbridge, with ‘Black Bessy’. Being full of Belgian Blue breeding this eye-catching black heifer was born March 2023. Taking the runner-up championship slot was Annaghkeel Alex from Robbie Wilson, Magheraveely.

Class results:

Emily and Shirley Bothwell, with their overall continental winner. Also included is Sandra Cochrane, judge. (Pic: John McVitty)

Continental bull born 1/8/22 to 31/12/22 – 1, S&D Bothwell, Killadeas Trevor; 2, Crawford Bros, Rathkeeland Toplimmy Maverick; 3, W&G Nelson, Drumacritten Toby.

Native bull born 1/8/22 to 31/12/22 – 1, Alan Morrison, Drummeer Lord Texan.

Continental bull born 1/1/23 to 31/3/23 – 1, Crawford Bros, Rathkeeland United; 2, Crawford Bros, Rathkeeland Utah; 3, Crawford Bros, Rathkeeland Ulysses.

Native bull born 1/1/23 to 31/3/23 – 1, Fintan Keown, Homefarm Lord Henry; 2, Fintan Keown, Homefarm Lord Harry.

Robbie Wilson, with his Reserve Overall Commercial Champion. Also included is Sandra Cochrane, Judge and Alan Burleigh, Riverside Quality Meats. (Pic: John McVitty)

Continental bull born 1/4/23 to show date – 1, W&G Nelson, Drumacritten Peter.

Native bull born 1/4/23 to show date – 1, Alan Morrison, Drummeer Black Balmoral; 2, David Whittaker and Kyle Hopper, Aghalun Thor.

Continental heifer born 1/8/22 to 31/12/22 – 1, W&G Nelson, Drumacritten Tess; 2, Gareth Elliott, Millrock Snowflake; 3, Crawford Bros., Rathkeeland The Lioness.

Continental heifer born 1/1/23 to 31/3/23 – 1, Crawford Bros, Rathkeeland Units; 2, S&D Bothwell, Killadeas Ursula; 3, Peter Mullarkey, Mullyboy Ubeauty.

James Morrison, with his Reserve Overall Native Champion. Also included is Seamus Nagle, Judge and Peter Jones, Hoof Care, NTB, Sponsor. (Pic: John McVitty)

Native heifer born 1/1/23 to 31/3/23 – 1, Fintan Keown, Homefarm Lady Honey.

Continental heifer born 1/4/23 to show date – 1, Gareth Elliott, Millrock Topsy; 2, Gareth Wilson, Garvary Ugina; 3, Gareth Elliott, Millrock Tipsy.

Native heifer born 1/4/23 to show date – 1, Alan Morrison, Drummeer Bell; 2, W&G Burleigh, Benaughlin Tulip.

Continental Pair – 1 and 3, Crawford Bros, Limousin; 2, Trevor Phair, Charolais.

Native Pair – 1, Fintan Keown, Aberdeen Angus; 2, Alan Morrison, Aberdeen Angus.

Commercial male, born 1/1/23 to show date – 1, Robbie Wilson.

Alan Morrison, with his Reserve Native Male Champion. Also included is Harold Bothwell, Bothwell Farm Supplies, Sponsor. (Pic: John McVitty)

Commercial female, born 1/1/23 to show date – 1, Robbie Woods.

Continental Male Champion, S&D Bothwell; reserve Crawford Bros.

Continental Female Champion, W&G Nelson; reserve Crawford Bros.

Native Male Champion, Fintan Keown; reserve Alan Morrison.

Native Female Champion, Alan Morrison; reserve Fintan Keown.

Overall Continental Champion, S&D Bothwell; reserve Crawford Bros.

Overall Native Champion, Fintan Keown; reserve Alan Morrison.

Overall Commercial Champion, Robbie Woods; reserve Robbie Wilson.

The group’s grand charity draw in aid of Air Ambulance and the FPLB group took place just before the show championship judging in front of a large attendance of spectators. Damian gave a detailed report on Air Ambulance describing the many ways in which they help people throughout Northern Ireland involved in traffic, farm, workplace accidents, etc., outlining the cost and the volunteer help required for the smooth running of the Air Ambulance. He thanked the group for all their efforts in raising much needed funds. Damian then joined with the Fermanagh Show Queen Samantha Hamilton to draw the tickets resulting in : 1st prize, Pedigree Charolais heifer won by Gabriel Monaghan Belleek; 2nd prize, Limousin embryo, won by Lucca Crampton, Florencecourt; 3rd prize, Simmental embryo, won by Tom Butler, Limerick; and 4th prize, £100 won by Sophie Cassidy, Co. Monaghan.