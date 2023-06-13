Top price cow £2185 for 880k £248 from a Stewartstown farmer.

Good quality cows sold from £200 to £230 per 100 kilos for 660k at £1525.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £165 to £174 for 720k at £1265 from a Benburb farmer followed by £165 for 760k at £1295 from a Benburb producer.

Livestock Markets

Second quality Friesians from £130 to £150 and the poorest types from £90 to £115 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Cullyhanna farmer 686k £1725 £252.00; Cullyhanna farmer 714k £1775 £249.00; Stewartstown farmer 880k £2185 £248.00; Cullyhanna farmer 646k £1545 £239.00; Stewartstown farmer 828k £1965 £237.00; Belleeks farmer 652k £1545 £237.00; Cullyhanna farmer 694k £1635 £236.00 and Tassagh farmer 662k £1525 £230.

Friesian cull cows

Benburb farmer 728k £1265 £174.00; Benburb farmer 768k £1295 £169.00; Poyntzpass farmer 566k £945 £167.00; Dungannon farmer 756k £1244 £166.00; Armagh farmer 600k £995 £166.00; Armagh farmer 682k £1115 £164.00; Armagh farmer 614k £995 £162.00; Benburb farmer 770k £1225 £159.00 and Dungannon farmer 760k £1195 £157.

Calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

110 calves returned a very firm trade with bull calves to £470 for three week old Belgian Blue followed by £375 for a three week old whitehead.

Main demand from £250 to £350.

Heifer calves to £470 for a three week old Charolais followed by £410 for six week old Belgian Blue.

All good quality heifers from £220 to £400 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £470; Hereford £375; Belgian Blue £350; Hereford £345; Shorthorn beef £340; Belgian Blue £340; Aberdeen Angus £320 and Hereford £310.

Heifer calves