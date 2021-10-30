Speakers at the QUB/AFBI Alliance Stakeholder event included (pictured L-R) Dr Clive Black (Shore Capital), Mrs Tracey Teague (DAERA), Minister Edwin Poots MLA (DAERA), Professor Stuart Elborn (QUB), Dr Elizabeth Magowan (AFBI) and Sir Peter Kendall.

The alliance has a key goal of supporting Northern Ireland’s agriculture, environment and food systems so that they remain innovative and globally competitive in a rapidly changing world.

The event provided an opportunity for DAERA representatives including Minister Edwin Poots MLA, and some of the major players in the agri food industry in Northern Ireland to come together to discuss how best to respond to the growing environmental and climate issues dominating the headlines, with a key focus on partnership working.

Speaking at the event Professor Stuart Elborn of QUB said: “The journey towards a transformed food system will require a transformative partnership approach to be adopted between the knowledge base of the Universities, AFBI and CAFRE, DAERA the UFU and other government departments as well as the private sector and many other agencies and organisations throughout society.”

Supporting this position Dr Elizabeth Magowan from AFBI said:“By working together we have the ability to leverage resources, skills and funding to create a uniquely superior food system in Northern Ireland which has global reach and impact and most importantly of all is sustainable.”

Strategic input throughout the event was provided from key industry and government representatives focusing on the opportunities for Northern Ireland’s food system and the partnerships working to realise these.

Sir Peter Kendall provided a keynote address followed by structured discussions throughout the evening. Mrs Tracey Teague from DAERA and Dr Clive Black from Shore Capital also provided insights from their respective backgrounds during the event.

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots closed the event by saying:“It is very clear to me that we are facing a generational challenge to change the way we produce food and how we think about food, so we do so in an economic and environmentally sustainable way, and create a sustainable agri-food sector and a healthy society while protecting natural resources for future generations.