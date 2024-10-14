Queen’s to host Dr Temple Grandin as university celebrates 100 years of agriculture, food and biological science

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week, Queen’s University Belfast excitingly welcomes renowned American academic and animal behaviour expert, Dr Temple Grandin to campus.

Hosted by the Institute for Global Food Security (IGFS) at Queen’s, Dr Grandin is set to deliver a keynote lecture, ‘Insights into Animal Behaviour and Autism’, on Wednesday 16th October.

A designer of livestock handling facilities and a Professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University, Dr Grandin is also a prominent author and speaker on autism. She was one of the first autistic people to document the insights she gained from her personal experiences with autism.

This public lecture is in partnership with Foods Connected and kicks off the beginning of a series of events that will commemorate 100 Years of Agriculture, Food and Biological Sciences at the University, with many more celebrations due to take place throughout 2024/2025.

Professor Nigel Scollan, Director of IGFS at Queen’s said: “Dr Grandin’s work in the field of animal behaviour is recognised around the world in both academic and commercial sectors. Many will also be aware of her work having watched the Emmy and Golden Globe winning film ‘Temple Grandin’ based on her life.

“Her lecture will no doubt be of interest to colleagues working across the agri-food sector in Northern Ireland and those wishing to learn more about her personal experiences as a researcher.

“We are delighted to have Temple join us as we celebrate this significant milestone of 100 years of agriculture, food and biological sciences at Queen’s, and we look forward to our continued celebrations.”

Professor Karen McCloskey, Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Equality, Diversity & Inclusion at Queen’s, added: “We are looking forward to welcoming Dr Temple Grandin to Queen’s, an international expert on neurodiversity who promotes awareness and active inclusion within education, employment, and everyday living.

“Dr Grandin will meet with students and staff to share her experience and wisdom, we are grateful for this opportunity to learn how we can enhance our learning and working environment.”

Paul Amstrong, co-founder and CCO, Foods Connected, said: “It's been a real honour partnering with Queen’s University Belfast to help bring Temple Grandin to Northern Ireland. Her understanding of animal behaviour is vital, as we endeavour to develop a more sustainable mindset that benefits both the industry and the animals.

“Our day in factory and on farm with her, facilitated by Foyle Food Group, should be a valuable knowledge-sharing opportunity for both Foods Connected and our customers, which will enrich the Northern Ireland food community.”

The lecture will take place on Wednesday 16th October 2024 between 17.30-19.30 at Riddel Hall, Belfast.

You can find more information on the event and how to register for free here: https://shorturl.at/hT4nj