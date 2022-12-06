One such project, Facilitating Innovations for Resilient Livestock Farming Systems, will see Queen’s, with support from AFBI, join a coalition of 37 research and industry partners from 14 countries across Europe and Australia to explore options for improved environmental outcomes.

Led by Dr Katerina Theodoridou of IGFS, in collaboration with Dr Tianhai Yan of AFBI, the Northern Ireland researchers, who will receive just under €500,000, will explore the use of multi-species swards such as clover, chicory and plantain to improve environmental resilience, including biodiversity and better soil health. Agricultural economists at Queen's will also be exploring the role of new technologies and innovations in driving sustainability on farms.

Another successful project, The Role of Virtual Fencing in Sustainable Grazing Management, fought off competition to land prestigious, all-Ireland HEA funding of €200,000 to explore wearable technology for livestock. The aim is to enhance sustainability by facilitating more precise grazing management in hills and uplands, more effectively keeping animals out of protected areas and wildlife zones.

Scientists operating under the Queen’s-AFBI Alliance have secured major EU, UK and ROI government investment to take forward projects aimed at accelerating Net Zero and improving environmental stewardship.

The HEA project is led by University College Dublin with Dr Gareth Arnott from IGFS as the Northern Ireland lead and Dr Francis Lively of AFBI a third partner.

A third project, Food For Feed, will explore the use of agrifood industry by-products for use in animal feed to promote the circular economy. By-products that would normally be binned will be trialled in animal feed in a bid to reduce food waste.

Researchers are also expecting other benefits from this project including improved animal health along with a reduction in ammonia and methane GHG emissions.