The Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF) is delighted to announce the appointment of Hayley Campbell-Gibbons as its new Chief Executive.

With over 20 years of experience in agricultural policy, advocacy and leadership, Hayley brings a wealth of experience and passion for the dairy industry.

Her extensive background includes serving as the Chief Dairy Adviser for the National Farmers' Union (NFU), where she played a pivotal role in shaping policies and initiatives to support dairy farmers, and most recently as Head of Sustainability for Kite Consulting.

Hayley has also held several non-executive director positions, including for AHDB and is a current board member of the Food Standards Agency.

In her new role, Hayley will lead RABDF into a strong position of influence and growth; boosting its ability to positively impact on the dairy industry's prospects.

Her vision aligns with RABDF’s mission to support and represent dairy farmers, ensuring their voices are heard and their needs are met in an evolving agricultural landscape.

“I am honoured to join such an esteemed and well respected organisation as RABDF,” said Hayley Campbell-Gibbons.

“My priority will be to get to know the people who make the organisation tick – the staff, members, trustees and stakeholders – as well as building links with key industry players, many of whom I'm already familiar with from my prior roles. I look forward to helping reshape RADBF and to driving positive changes that will ultimately contribute to a vibrant future for British dairy farming.”

RABDF chairman, Robert Craig, expressed his enthusiasm for Hayley’s appointment: “We are thrilled to welcome Hayley as our new Chief Executive.

“Her extensive experience and passion for the industry make her the ideal leader to guide RABDF forward. Under her leadership, we are confident that RABDF will reach its full potential to advocate strongly for dairy farmers, providing an influential voice in the agricultural community. We look forward to embarking on a new era of growth and innovation for the organisation.”

Hayley Campbell-Gibbons will officially assume her role as Chief Executive on 11 November 2024.