Racing fans call for man to be banned following New Year’s Day incident

A man was removed from Fairyhouse Racecourse after he was caught on camera throwing a drink onto the course as horses crossed the finish line on Saturday.

Fairyhouse issued a statement on their social media channels confirming they were aware of an incident regarding a member of the general public, during the sixth race.

“We identified the man, took his details and removed him from the course,” they stated.

“We will also be circulating his details to all relevant bodies.”

Angered racing fans quickly called for the man to be banned from future events.

One person wrote, “Lifetime ban at least from Fairyhouse and, ideally, from all Irish racing”, while another penned, “Well done Fairyhouse Racecourse. He should be banned for life at all racing events or, indeed, anything involving animals”.