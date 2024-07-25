This did not dampen the enthusiasm of the competitors and they turned up to exhibit and jump in the various classes on the day.

The wet conditions did, however, mean that the Jumping arena did start to cut up a bit after a number of competitors had participated. This did not prevent the stalwart competitors staying on to compete in the various classes right to the end.

Organisers are extremely grateful to all those who came to support the show, and the 2024 schedule of classes were very well supported. A few amendments to timing of events will be looked at for 2025 as due to the well supported cross jump classes the showjumping events ran slightly late

There were many spectators, not associated with horse owners, watching and being appreciative of what they saw.

Thanks go to the sponsors , Lee Johnston Farrier, Baileys Horse feeds, Modern Tyres Limited, Bellisle Equestrian Store, Chambers Equestrian Store and Friends of the Limavady Show for their continued support.

Also to the many equestrian friends who came on board on the day as volunteers from taking entries to picking up poles. To all the Judges, Charlotte Moore and Esther Skelly Smith, Hunters, Alison Taylor, Ponies and Showjumping Judges, Patricia McLaughlin and Jackie McGrellis thank you. To all the helpers from North Derry and Route Hunt Pony Club a huge thank-you as well. Also thank you to the photographers Lyndon McKee and Rachel Thompson, photographs will be on their Face Book pages.

Finally many thanks to John McMonagle who always has the field looking well for the show day.

Results:

Class 3 Two year old Colt/ Gelding or Filly: 1. Lady Diana Gweebara, Zara Hamilton

Class 4 3 year old Colt/ Gelding or Filly: 1. Doyles CC Benedict, Nicki Burnham; 2. Bendaragh, Andrea Kerlin; 3. Tilly, Catriona McGill

Champion: Doyles Cee Cee Benedict, Nickki Burnham

Reserve: Bendaragh, Andrea Kerlin

Class 5 Coloured Any Age In Hand: 1. Cosmo, Alana Doherty; 2. Grand Duke, Stacey Kelly

Class 6 Pure bred Irish Draft 1,2 or 3 year old: 1. Ballindreen Rose, Diane Gibson; 2. Doyles Cee Cee Benedict, Nikki Burnham; 3. Bandaragh, Andrea Kerlin; 4. Gweebara Lady, Zara Hamilton

Small Hunter Horse/Pony Owner Rider: 1. Pinecroft Clover, Michelle Patterson; 2. Loughview Aria, Tina Brolly

Lightweight Hunter: 1. Mastermind Aoife, Hagan Owner; 2. Wybie, Claire Kelly Owner; 3. Dunmore Azalea, Amelia McFarland Owner; 4. Mullaghmeash Deano, Geoffrey Ross Glass Owner

Heavyweight/Middleweight Hunter: 1 Ralph, Victoria Harkness Owner; 2 Real Steele, Aine Cassley Owner; 3 Charlie, Alana Doherty Owner

Ridden Irish Draft Class: 1. Claireview Tony, Kim Murphy Owner

Champion: Pinecroft Clover, Michelle Patterson

Reserve: Mastermind, Aoife Hagan

Riding Horse: 1 Dunmore Azalea, Amelia MccFarland; 2 Mullaghmeash Deano, Geoffrey Ross Glass Owner; 3 Wybie, Claire Kelly Owner

Show Cob: 1 Randalstown Alexander, Sam McAteer, Shane O’Grady; 2 Randalstown Rambler, Lisa Talbot; 3 Wybie, Claire Kelly

Traditional Cob: 1 Galway Gir,l Elaine Scott, Ida Robb

Coloured Ridden: 1 Pinecroft Clover, Michelle Patterson; 2 Wybie, Claire Kelly; 3 Cosmos Shea- Ann Coyle

Pony Showing results

Lead Rein: 1 Patch, Lily Jamieson; 2 Jimmy Sparks, Helen Badger, Fraser Little

Family Pony Lead rein: 1 Polo, Julie Bleakley, Ella McGlinchy; 2 Charlie, Katie Killen; 3 Toby, Robyn Jane McFarland; 4 Patch, Rosa Jamieson

First Ridden: 1 Coxwood Fabian Stedman, Diane Weatherup, Harry Campbell

Family First Ridden: 1. Taz, Emily Hegarty; 2. Maxwelltown Moonmythe, Janet Currie, Jamie Currie; 3. Daisy, Harriet Semple

Mini Championship: Coxwood Fabian Stedman, Diane Weatherup, Harry Campbell

Reserve: Taz, Emily Hegarty

Family Pony/Cob (Rider Under 16) Kearney Shield: 1 Sonny Boy, Corla Brolly; 2 Trigger Boy, Lisa Hegarty; 3 Illegaly Blonde, Caitlin McFadden; 4 Taz, Emily Hegarty

Family Pony/Cob (Rider over 16): 1. Loughview Aria, Tinna Brolly; 2. Ash, Catriona O’Neill

Veteran Horse Ridden Class (Horses 15 Years and Over): 1. Charlie, Alana Doherty

Veteran Pony Ridden Class (Ponies 15 Years and over): 1. Maxwelltown Moonmythe, Janet Currie; 2. Taz, Emily Hegarty; 3. Sunny Boy, Coralie Brolly; 4. Polo, Julie Bleakley, Ella McGlinchey

Cross Jump Fences 60cms and Under: 1. Bertha, Emmie Dallat; 2. Ash, Caitriona McGill; 3. Gunner, Zara Moore

Cross Jump Fences 80cms and Under

Ponies: 1. Sally, Sophia Halcrow; 2. Pebbles, Eva McCafferty; 3. Jack, Lucy Kirkwood; 4. Trigger Boy, Lisa Hegarty

Horses: 1. Buddy, Hannah McKeown; 2. Chico, Aine Cassley; 3. Kate, Abigail Reilly

Fences 1m and Under

Horses: 1. Cara, Claire Badger: 2. Kelly, Hannah Thompson

Show Jumping

X Poles

Assisted: Equal 1st Dreamer, Ada King, Prince, Holly Purcell, Mario, Alexa McMichael

Unassisted: Equal First, Bob Thomas Henry, Leo Maddie Hunt, Max Grace Currie, Max Jamie Currie

50cms Equal First: Maggie Lola Devenney, Dreamer Charlie McLaughlin

60 cms Equal First: Joey Farah Loughrey, Harry Grace Elliott

70cms Equal First: Pixie Lix Lacey McLaughlin, Monkey Madness Ria Somer, Dawn Lacey McLaughlin, Floyd Aishling Doherty

80cms: 1. Sally, Sophien Halcrow; 2. Basilbridge, Alfie Annie Connell; 3. Floyd, Aisling Doherty

90cms: 1. Basilbridge Alfie, Annie Connell

Harry Campbell winner of the Mini Championship.

Sam McAteer's prize winning Cob Randalstown Alexander.

Michelle Patterson and Pinecroft Clover Champion Ridden Hunter.

Emmie Dallat jumping in the xjump to win her class.