Raise a glass of the white stuff and toast our brilliant NI dairy farmers

23/07/20 McAuley Multimedia..Portrush Dairy farmers William and Alison Chestnutt pictured at their milk vending machine on their farm in Portrush.Pic Steven McAuley/McAuly Multimedia

Globally dairy supports the livelihoods of one billion people. Milk plays a vital part in our diets - from your morning cereal or porridge right through to a pre-bedtime hot milk. It’s the main ingredient in béchamel sauce which in turn contributes to classic dishes like lasagne, soufflés and pie fillings. Without milk we wouldn’t have cheese, butter, or cream – an unthinkable scenario.

Around the country many dairy farmers have embraced technology and installed milk vending machines. The milk is pasteurised on site and you pay your money to have milk dispensed into bottles. It’s a sustainable, ethical way of buying milk. There’s no carbon footprint, no plastic waste, and the farmer gets a fair price for the milk. Above all that it tastes infinitely better. The milk is non-homogenised meaning you get a layer of cream at the top of the bottle. For anyone over forty, this was the way milk used to be when it was delivered to your door in foil topped glass bottles. It has a much shorter shelf life than the milk you’ll buy in the supermarkets which is also a good thing.

The most natural recipe in the world to make the most of milk is a baked rice pudding. It’s a comforting, hearty dish that’s as welcome on a cold November night as it is in a relatively warmer May. For the first recipe this week the rice pudding is served with bang on season, local strawberries that have been roasted with orange. For something crunchy to cut through the soft rice and zingy berries, I’ve added an almond crumble and just to bring it back to dairy again, there’s a dollop of honey cream on top.

Cremeux is a French dessert that literally means “creamy”. My version is for a burnt white chocolate one with roast apricots. The chocolate is baked in the oven until rich and amber in colour. It tastes like an upmarket Caramac – what’s not to love about that? Italian apricots are in the greengrocers now and provide a little comfort for those of us that miss visiting the country. They’re roasted with lemon and are the perfect foil for the rich creamy white chocolate confection.