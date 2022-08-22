Ram lambs prove to be the star attraction

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With four lambs at five-figure prices, the 131 ram lambs cashed in to average £2044, a rise of nearly £400 on the year when 145 averaged £1666.

Hitting the high notes was Brilley Hulk ET from Jamie and Richard Jerman, from Whitney-on-Wye, who welcomed a cracking average of £12,333 for three lambs from the same flush – the 12,000gns Ardstewart Fred Flintstone on to the 5000gns Hackney Dior, a Topflite Al Pacino daughter. Hulk caught the eye of Wade and Alison McCrabbe who will take him across the water to their Ardstewart Flock near Gortaquigley, Raphoe, County Donegal.

One lot later, his full brother, Brilley Heatwave ET, sold to Graham and Fiona Burke for their Pentland Flock near Kilry, Blairgowrie, for 9000gns.

Brilley Hulk - 1st Prize tup lamb and Res Male Champion - 25,000gns

Notably, the 20,000gns Lipley Hugo Boss ET was also by Fred Flintstone, who Liam and Jack Swinnerton – from Cheswardine, Market Drayton – bought in partnership with Paul Tippetts, Hackney, at last year’s Premier Sale. Selling to Rosie Boden for her Mellor Vale Flock, near Stockport, this lad is out of the Bailey Brook CR7-sired Woodies Eye Candy.

A further two lambs broke the five-figure barrier and at 16,000gns was the second prize entry, Muirton High and Mighty ET, from Jimmy Young’s Alford, Aberdeenshire-based flock. Sired by the Heatheryhall Fast and Furious ram shared between four Aberdeenshire flocks and selling to Northern Ireland’s Matt Burleigh for his Matt’s Flock, his dam is the Langlands Bruiser-sired Muirton Dee Dee.

Another three lots and Gordon and Lynsey Carroll’s Edendiack embryo lamb sold to Elizabeth and William McAllister’s Artnagullion Flock from Kells, Ballymena, for 14,000gns. Bred from the Airyolland Choco daughter, Edendiack Franchesco, his sire is the 7000gns Kingledores Einstein,

Recouping some of his expenditure, Matt Burleigh received 8000gns from the Jerman brothers for his Matt’s Hercules ET. Full of home breeding on his dam’s side, being out of the Matt’s Defender-bred Matt’s Equipped, he is by the privately purchased Buckles Fizzy Pop.

Lipley Hugo Boss - 20,000gns

The Buckles boys – Kevin and sons, Jack and Tom – welcomed 6000gns for their Buckles Harchibald ET, a son of the 10,000gns Gyffin Dexter shared with Andrew Morton’s Mortons Flock. Out of the noted College Adele, she caught the eye of David Lawrie, Grangehall Flock, Lanark.

Shearling Ewes

Females met a very select demand and were led by two at 3500gns as 188 traded to average £675.

The first to top the sale at that price was Dafydd Owen’s Female Champion Smart Ass Girlfriend ET, from his Rowen, Conwy-based flock. Selling to Rosie Boden, Mellor Vale, this daughter of the 7000gns Clary Dumfries is bred from Smart Ass Delilah, a daughter of Ardstewart Aristocrat.

Matching that when knocked down to Chris Wright for his Brothertoft Flock, Boston, was Wannop’s Godess ET from James Wannop and the team at Wannop’s Farms, Morecambe. A Bred from the Ardstewart Armani-sired Dean Brow Classy, she is the first female to be sold by the 3500gns Brothertoft Fynley.

The Jerman boys welcomed 3200gns from Jimmy Bell and Rachel Buckle for their Cottage Flock near Carnwath, Lanark, for Brilley Glamour Girl ET. Another bred from their Hackney Dior, she is by the 65,000gns record holder, Airyolland Castro.