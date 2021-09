Rams selling to £255 at Markethill

Breeding sheep were, however, slower to clear.

Heavy lambs sold from £103 to £107 each with top quality pens selling from 415 to 440p/k for 24k at £105.50 for a Cullyhanna farmer, followed by 428p/k for 24.3k at £104.

Good quality midweight lambs sold from 440 to 474p/k for 23.4k at £111 from a Newry producer followed by 471p/k for 21k at £99 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Light store lambs sold from 490 to 579p/k for 14k at £81 from a Hilltown farmer, followed by 576p/k for 13.9 at £80 from a Hilltown producer.

Stronger stores to 517p/k for 17.2k at £89 from a Mullaghbawn farmer, followed by 511p/k for 17.7k at £90.50 from a Ballynahinch farmer.

Main demand for stronger stores from 460 to 506p/k.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £100 to £149 with plainer ewes from £65 to £90 each.

In the breeding ring trade was easier.

Good quality hoggets sold from £150 to £185, others from £130 to £140 each.

Rams sold to £255 with several more from £220 to £235 each.

Store lambs

Hilltown producer 14k £81 579p/k: 139k £80 576p/k: Dungannon producer 13.6k £76 559p/k: Newry producer 11.2k £62 554p/k and Belleeks producer 15.2k £82 539p/k.

Midweight lambs

Newry producer 23.4k £111 474p/k: Cullyhanna producer 21k £99 471p/k: Gilford producer 20.5k £96.50 471p/k: Waringstown producer 20.2k £95 470p/k and Cullyhanna producer 22k £102 464p/k.

Heavy lambs