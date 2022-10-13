Rams selling to £400 at Armoy
Another full yard of sheep on Wednesday night saw fat lambs selling to £115.
Store lambs to £92.00, fat ewes made up to £123, breeding ewes sold to £137 and rams to £400.
Fat lambs
Eamon McKeown, Carnlough, 27kgs £115. A Hamilton, Ballycastle, 26kgs £114. Mal Kelly, Ballycastle, 25kgs £112. Jas McAllister, Bushmills, 25kgs £112. Boyd Duffin, Kells, 26kgs £112. Danny McKee, Corkey, 25kgs £111. M Coyles, Ballymoney, 26kgs £111. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 25kgs £110.50. J Woodside, Ballycastle, 26kgs £110. Keith McLaughlin, Ballymoney, 24kgs £110. John Thompson, Bushmills, 24kgs £109. G Bradley, Armoy, 24kgs £108.50. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, 23kgs £108. Karol McCaughan, Ballycastle, 23kgs £108. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, 24kgs £107. J and S Fisher, Ballycastle, 24kgs £107.
Store lambs
Chas Devlin, The Loup, 45 Texel, £92.00. SJ Currie, Mosside, 18 Suffolk, £90.00. Seamus McMullan, Drumsurn, 22 Suffolk, £89.00. Trevor Adams, Armoy, 11 Texel, £88.00. Robert Lynn, Ballymoney, 22 Texel, £87.00. Paul Black, Ballycastle, 50 Texel, £83.00. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 39 Texel, £82.50. Martin McKay, Cushendun, 15, Blackface, £82.50. K McCaughan, Ballycastle, 20 Suffolk, £82.00. G Mulvenna, Glenarm, 12 crossbred, £81.00.
Fat ewes
H McKiernan, Ballyvoy, Suffolk, £123. Keith Laughlin, Ballymoney, Texel, £108. S Graham, Glenariffe, Texel, £103. Jas McAlister, Bushmills, crossbreds, £100. Jas McCormick, Armoy, crossbreds £100.
Breeding ewes
G Millen, Coleraine, 10 Mules, £137, 10, £130. Robert McKendry, Bushmills, 10 Mules, £135. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 3 Blues, £114. Martin McKay, Cushendun, 10 Blackface, £108. F McCaughan, 12 Texel, £108.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.