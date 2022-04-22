Randox Antrim Show announces first principal sponsor for event

Randox Antrim Show will take place this year on Saturday, 23rd July at Shanes Castle, Antrim.

The show is one of the longest running and most highly regarded of Northern Ireland’s regional agricultural shows. It offers a showcase of country life, providing an eclectic mix that spans family entertainment, cream of the crop livestock competitions, equine events, local food, home industries, horticulture, rural crafts, games and stalls.

Fane Valley has established itself as a major supplier of farm, feed, agronomy and animal health supplies in Northern Ireland and for over 100 years has been committed to supporting local agriculture.

Pictured welcoming Randox Antrim Show’s first Principle sponsor of Livestock on board are (l-r) Antrim Agricultural Society’s Vice Chairman Billy Graham, Chairman George Robson; Trevor Lockhart, Chief Executive, Fane Valley Group; and Patricia Pedlow, Secretary, Randox Antrim Show.

Welcoming this show of support from Fane Valley, George Robson, Chairman of Antrim Agricultural Society, said: “This partnership with Fane Valley offers us a fantastic and refreshing opportunity to further enhance the range and quality of animals opting to compete to be the cream of their crop at Antrim. As well as livestock being of interest to the farming community spectating at ringside, the competitions and display of cows and sheep are of great interest to the visiting general public as they enjoy our concentrated ‘day in the countryside’, within the beautiful setting of the Shanes Castle Estate.

“Antrim Agricultural Society is a not-for-profit organisation. It’s thanks only to the support of sponsors like Fane Valley and the hard work and dedication of a team of volunteers that the Show can continue to go from strength to strength.”

Fane Valley’s Chief Executive, Trevor Lockhart remarked: “We are delighted to commence ‘Principal Livestock Sponsorship’ with such a well-established and excellently organised family agricultural show. This partnership means we can extend our support into the local agricultural community of Co. Antrim and showcase our range of products, services, and technical advice to maximise efficiency on farm during these challenging times in our sector.

“Fane Valley has admired the growth and development of Randox Antrim Show for some time now and following the Group’s recent strategic business decisions to expand our presence in the surrounding areas, we feel the time to be right to partner with such a reputable and ambitious show.”