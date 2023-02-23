In the Mournes in Co. Down, Áine Devlin has brought the shearers in early as the temperatures are climbing. Today, there’s more than 150 to do and it’s back-breaking work! Aine says it’s like running a couple of marathons a day.

She points out the cost of shearing a sheep versus the price you get for the wool, and hopes that the fashion industry will start using wool more, saying ‘it’s a great resource’. She’s keen to get them all clipped, dipped and off back up the mountain at the same time.

Near Loughgall, Armagh, the Gilpins have been growing vegetables for half a century, but they’re always thinking of new ways to farm. In 2015 they found a way to turn waste vegetables into energy. And today they’re looking at new kit, a biomethane powered tractor. We meet William’s father Thomas, who started the business, and he reminisces about how he started the business with a field of scallions and picking them by hand. He’s glad to have been part of all the changes over the years.

A sheared sheep

In Limavady, Leona and Richard Kane grow more than 150 acres of oilseed rape which they use to produce premium cooking oil. With harvest a few weeks away, the couple are keeping a close eye on the crop. They are always a bit edgy when it comes to harvest time as they are at the mercy of the weather, where crops can be severely damaged by one bad spell. Richard recalls how a storm wiped out over 30 per cent of the crop back in 2015, the day before harvest was due to take place.

In Dromara in Co. Down, Michelle and Stephen Dunniece are running their summer alpaca academy. They have 16 years’ experience farming alpacas and, with an increase in interest in the animals, they are passing on their knowledge. Michelle explains the academy is a mixture of classwork, followed by a hands on session working with the animals. The demand for this type of training has grown, with Michelle explaining they are always oversubscribed when they advertise the classes.

June is a massive month for Shay O’Neill and Susan Chesnutt – they’re getting married. The day before the big event, Shay is moving chickens so they can fertilise the grass. He explains that their manure feeds the soil and the worms and, in turn, the cattle get better grass to graze on. Susan, meanwhile, is back in Portrush finishing decorating the barn at her family farm.

In Co. Tyrone, the Beatty family is weaning lambs and preparing for the summer sales. It’s a noisy job but it gives Paul a chance to have a good look at his animals, so he can pick the best ones for breeding stock. Paul’s Dad Donald gives a helping hand.

Shay talking about the chickens

Charlie’s very special sheep, Pearl, has a swollen tummy. Paul is worried but points out that son Charlie has to learn that sometimes things do go wrong with livestock.

Sponsored by Dromona, ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ continues tonight (Thursday 23 February) at 8.30pm on UTV.

Paul Beatty

Aine Devlin in the middle of sheep shearing

William Gilpin with the new biomethane tractor.

Leona and Richard Kane

Richard Gilpin and the biomethane powered tractor

Donald Beatty, Paul's father

Charlie tells the vet all about Pearl

Alpacas at Dunnieces farm