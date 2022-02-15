Rare Breed: It’s all about new life and ventures in the next episode of the hit show

Near Gortin in County Tyrone, farmer Richard Beattie is always on the lookout for a new challenge.

He has a variety of animals and this year he’s got a herd of deer that are about to start calving.

“It’s all a new experience for us,” he comments.

He continues the deer theme while decorating the bar at Glenpark Estate, installing a stag and a buck on top of the bar - “we’ll not have to worry about feeding them!” he jokes.

In Portadown, Libby Clarke is focused on her other job – selling houses.

2021 has seen a boom in property and Libby and her team have been flat out busy keeping up with new listings, viewings, negotiations and all the rest.

Libby loves it! “I do a lot of talking, that’s what I’m good at – I talk for a living!”

Near Limavady, Alastair Crown is planning for the future with the arrival of some new breeds of pigs to the farm - Middle Whites, his ‘beautifully ugly pigs’.

Alastair also gets some Berkshires.

He prepares new accommodation for the animals with the help of some younger members of the team.

The seller, who knows Alastair well, arrives to see them settled, commenting “you love repeat customers that always come back, you know you’re doing something right”.

Meanwhile, on the outskirts of Comber in Co. Down, the Gabbie farm is the starting point for much of our locally grown vegetables.

In May, no matter the bad weather, they’re busy planting broccoli and cauliflower seeds that will end up on supermarket shelves later in the year.

Trevor loves his work. He has a keen eye for the detail needed in the job, commenting, “I know every process because I’ve done very process”.

Viewers will also get to meet Fitz the dog!

Finally in this episode, near Portadown in Co. Armagh, the McKeever family have 80 acres of orchard.

But every tree has a lifespan and this May they are bringing on new saplings to keep producing apples in years to come.

Pat remarks, “it’s a learning curve, you just do it different all the time”.

There is easy banter between father and son while they work, with Pat remarking about Peter, “he’s slow, but say nothing!”

UTV’s Mark McFadden narrates the series.

Sponsored by Moy Park, ‘Rare Breed’ – A Farming Year continues tonight (Tuesday) at 7.30pm on UTV.

