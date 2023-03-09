First port of call is Templepatrick in County Antrim where Georgia Stubington is working with her mares. They’re coming to the end of their breeding season and she relies on a mix of modern and old fashioned methods to check fertility.

With fertility and pregnancy scans, Georgia can be more certain of what’s ahead, ensuring safety of mother and foals at all times. She comments, “in the early days, it was complete guesswork, and it’s fascinating now to see what can be done”.

Also featuring in the episode is Chris Wilson from Streamvale Farm on the outskirts of Belfast.

Aine at Castlewellan Show.

Streamvale is a popular open farm and dairy enterprise. In 2020, Chris started a food delivery business which was a vital service during lockdown. But, with rising costs and pressures, Chris has had to make a difficult decision to close this side of the business.

He’s philosophical about it and remarks, “one crisis helped build ‘Moo’, one crisis has ended it.”

Chris plans to push on with the farm and has big plans for events.

In Fermanagh, dairy farmer Dale Byers is out cutting silage. It’s a job he has loved since boyhood.

Chris Wilson from Streamvale Farm.

He runs a multi-cut system so he mows as early and as often as possible. It means the cut grass is young and sweet, and he says the cows perform better on it.

He, too, laments rising costs of meal and fertiliser, making it all the more important to get as much grass in as possible for the cattle.

He points out, “you can’t plan holidays, you have to take it as you get it”.

Next, we’re off to Castlewellan Show where Mourne sheep farmer, Aine Devlin, has been showing sheep since she was 16.

Dog at Castlewellan Show.

But this summer she’s bringing her Scottish Blackface sheep out for the first time. She’s not expecting any prizes but is keen to see all the other varieties of sheep, and how she can improve for next year. She’s delighted that the show is so well supported.

In the second part of the programme, we head to outside Limavady where Richard Kane is dealing with the effects of recent storms.

He is rushing to bring in the oilseed rape crop and there’s 160 acres to harvest. He points out, after four inches of rain, the spring barley ‘is a mess’, and he needs less moisture in the rapeseed crop before harvesting as drying costs are so high.

He explains the importance of planting several types of crops so, if one fails, there are others to fall back on.

Margaret Finnegan chatting about the varieties of fruit, vegetables and herbs they produce at An Tobar

Finally in this episode we head to Silverbridge in Co Armagh to An Tobar Farm and the Finnegan sisters.

There are 30 varieties of vegetables and fruit and this produce is vital for the farm’s tearoom.

Margaret’s daughter, Hannah, is setting up for an event which she hopes will pave the way for a regular safe space for the LGBTQ+ community in South Armagh.

UTV’s Mark McFadden narrates the series.

Sponsored by Dromona, ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ continues tonight (Thursday 9 March) at 8.30pm on UTV.

Dale Byers talking about his grass cutting methods

Richard Kane chatting about the harvest.

Harvesting rape seed at Kane's farm.