Rare Breed won’t be on TV tonight - Here’s why and when the next episode will be shown

Due to network requirements, there won’t be an episode on TV tonight.

But, the popular farming show will be back with episode four next Tuesday night (8 February) at 7.30pm.

It will be April in next week’s episode, and it’s all in a day’s work for the farmers featured as we get an insight into sustainability and the environment, diversification and farm inspections.

Richard Beattie will feature in the next episode

The hugely successful Rare Breed – A Farming Year returned to screens in January.

See also: Rare Breed - A Farming Year: Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming 10th seriesThe 10th series of the hit show features 14 families from across Northern Ireland who give an inside view of the ups and downs of their year in 2021.

Rare Breed takes viewers into the heart of the farming world, giving a unique insight into one of Northern Ireland’s largest and oldest industries.

The 10th year of the series features several farming families including a dairy farm in Hillsborough; a potato grower in Downpatrick; and a beef and sheep enterprise in Co. Antrim.

The series follows a young shepherdess who farms on the mountains of Co. Down; a pig farmer in Limavady; and a newly-engaged couple on their farm in Co. Tyrone.

Series 10 also revisits some familiar faces to Rare Breed over previous years to catch up with the developments on their farms.