Rare fungi to the UK found growing at Countryside Regeneration Trust farm in Dorset

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A very rare and delicate fungi, Artomyces pyxidatus, known as crown tipped coral or candelabra coral, has been spotted during a nature walk held at a Dorset Farm.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unusual fungi was discovered by expert mycologist Andy Knott, of Jurassic Coast Mushrooms, who led a Fungi Foray Walk at the Countryside Regeneration Trust’s Bere Marsh Farm, Shillingstone.

The unusual fungi was discovered by expert mycologist Andy Knott, of Jurassic Coast Mushrooms, who led a Fungi Foray Walk at the Countryside Regeneration Trust’s Bere Marsh Farm, Shillingstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Countryside Regeneration Trust is a national charity promoting nature-friendly farming to help reverse the biodiversity decline and combat climate change. Known as crown-tipped coral fungus due to the crown-like tips of its branches, it was thought to be extinct in the UK.

Crown-tipped coral (Artomyces pyxidatus) by Nick Dobbs

“Our last reliable record of this species, prior to the 20th century, was in 1886, thanks to a collection made by mycologist Carleton Reale,” said Mr Knott.

“There has been a dozen or so records since, but it was not until 2021 in Suffolk that Artomyces pyxidatus was officially recorded again and for the first time in the 21st century.

“There have been a small number of finds around Sussex and Kent in the last months but on iNaturalist, a website I use, the discovery at Bere Marsh Farm is the only find in the UK west of the South Downs. It’s a real treat to have this mushroom fruiting in Dorset.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Knott described the fungi as being off white-cream in colour, occasionally with pink tones.

Bere Marsh Farm Fungi Foray Public Event

“It will usually be found growing on decaying hardwoods and occasionally some softwoods,” he said. “Unlike other similar looking ‘Coral’ fungi, these grow on decaying wood, instead of emerging from the ground.”

As part of Jurassic Coast Mushrooms, Mr Knott seeks rare fungal organisms and takes small sterile biopsies within his lab in Dorset.

“From these, I can preserve the genetics of these wonderful, rare mushrooms. In some cases, we can expand the native culture and transfer it to sterile grain and from there, we can introduce the grain to a fruiting substrate,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Knott said by cloning the genetics of our native species, we can ensure we preserve them, while also selecting the best cultures to allow us to grow rare mushrooms commercially and not impact on wild colonies.

Bere Marsh Farm Fungi Foray Public Event

He said: “Fungi foraging has become extremely popular in recent years and it’s something I’ve enjoyed doing for the past 15 years.

“Unfortunately, with all the habitat loss seen over recent decades, foraging for wild fungi may not be such a sustainable activity in the future. Therefore, cultivating these fabulously rare and often very medicinal mushrooms is the next best thing in ensuring we can all enjoy them.” Nick Dobbs, the CRT’s community engagement manager, who organised the fungi foray walk, said he was delighted with the rare fungi find.

“This just shows that the work we are doing to increase biodiversity and restore habitat at Bere Marsh Farm is working. The CRT is absolutely delighted to have welcomed Andy to host the fungi foray walk and his knowledge is astonishing. We will be welcoming Andy back in 2025 for more fungi foray walks.”

For more information about the work of the CRT, please see the website at www.thecrt.co.uk and for more information about upcoming events, see www.thecrt.co.uk/Pages/Events/Category/online-talks