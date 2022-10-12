Rare opportunity to acquire 43 acre roadside farm with attractive former dwelling, yard and outbuildings for £275,000
A smallholding is for sale in Northern Ireland with a guide price of £275,000.
This sale presents a rare opportunity to acquire a roadside farm extending to around 43 acres in total, with an attractive stone built three-bedroom former dwelling, which may be suitable for renovation or as a replacement dwelling site, subject to the necessary planning.
Located on the Breckenhill Road, Doagh, Ballyclare, this holding has been launched to the market by McKinneys and includes a concrete yard with two silos.
There are also two lean-tos, with one housing cattle cubicles.
As for the land, it is a mixture of cutting and rough grazing and is watered by a spring.
Former dwelling comprises:
Porch
Lounge
Kitchen
Scullery
Three bedrooms
Landing
Viewing is strictly by appointment through estate agents McKinneys on Tel. 028 2565 6415 or via email [email protected]
View the listing here.
