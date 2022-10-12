News you can trust since 1963
Rare opportunity to acquire 43 acre roadside farm with attractive former dwelling, yard and outbuildings for £275,000

A smallholding is for sale in Northern Ireland with a guide price of £275,000.

By Joanne Knox
38 minutes ago - 1 min read

This sale presents a rare opportunity to acquire a roadside farm extending to around 43 acres in total, with an attractive stone built three-bedroom former dwelling, which may be suitable for renovation or as a replacement dwelling site, subject to the necessary planning.

Located on the Breckenhill Road, Doagh, Ballyclare, this holding has been launched to the market by McKinneys and includes a concrete yard with two silos.

There are also two lean-tos, with one housing cattle cubicles.

As for the land, it is a mixture of cutting and rough grazing and is watered by a spring.

Former dwelling comprises:

Porch

Lounge

The attractive stone built three-bedroom former dwelling may be suitable for renovation or as a replacement dwelling site, subject to the necessary planning. Image: www.mckinneys.uk.com

Kitchen

Scullery

Three bedrooms

Landing

Located on the Breckenhill Road, Doagh, Ballyclare, this holding includes a concrete yard with two silos. There are also two lean-tos, with one housing cattle cubicles. Image: www.mckinneys.uk.com

Viewing is strictly by appointment through estate agents McKinneys on Tel. 028 2565 6415 or via email [email protected]

View the listing here.

This sale presents a rare opportunity to acquire a roadside farm extending to around 43 acres in total. Image: www.mckinneys.uk.com
Farm for sale on Breckenhill Road, Doagh, Ballyclare.
Northern IrelandBallyclare