An historic holding on around 120 acres of arable land has been launched to the market in Northern Ireland with a guide price of £1.7m.

Offered for sale through J.A. McClelland and Sons, Dalways Bawn is an impressive holding featuring an historic property that was built in circa 1609 by John Dalway. It is now available to purchase in one or more lots.

The holding, situated on the Dalways Bawn Road, Bellahill, Carrickfergus, extends to about 120 acres, in the majority arable with a portion of mature woodland and good dry grazing land.

There is a good range of farm buildings situated adjacent to the bawn providing an array of livestock accommodation.

A secondary yard, which is located on the other side of the holding, offers a range of excellent modern buildings, formerly used for equestrian purposes, and comprise a flood lit sand menage, stables, horse walker, steel portal frame shed with earthen floor, suitable for a range of potential uses, subject to the necessary permissions and consents being obtained.

In addition, there is excellent potential for a new dwelling on an elevated part of the holding with exceptional views towards County Down and the Scottish coastline.

The property is situated in a highly convenient location, just three miles from Carrickfergus and 11 miles from Belfast.

For further detailed particulars and arrangements to view, contact J.A. McClelland and Sons on Tel. 028 93 352727. You can view the listing online here.

1 . Dalways Bawn The holding extends to c. 120 acres, in the majority arable with a portion of mature woodland and good dry grazing land. (Pic: J.A. McClelland & Sons) Photo: J.A. McClelland & Sons Photo Sales

2 . Dalways Bawn An impressive holding with a historic property, built in circa 1609 by John Dalway. (Pic: J.A. McClelland & Sons) Photo: J.A. McClelland & Sons Photo Sales

3 . Dalways Bawn A secondary yard located on the other side of the holding has a range of excellent modern buildings. (J.A. McClelland & Sons) Photo: J.A. McClelland & Sons Photo Sales