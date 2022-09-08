Rathfriland YFC wrap up a busy summer

The first meeting of the summer programme was the annual litter pick, when members headed off around the streets of Rathfriland helping to tidy up the local community.

Senior members enjoyed a night at Prison Island Escape Rooms in Belfast, where their teamwork skills were put to the test.

The summer programme was finished off with the club day out to Let’s Go Hydro Carryduff, for a day full of water activities, followed by a barbecue at the club hall. Everyone had a great time and plenty of craic was had.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In June the club held its annual treasure hunt and barbecue which was a great success with many teams taking part.

A big thank you to GA Allen for sponsoring the event and to Mark Elliot for creating the treasure hunt.

Over the summer months, many of the junior and senior members have been completing their Bronze and Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

The teams either hiked or canoed their way through and successfully completed their expeditions - well done all.

Rebecca and Will Cromie, Neil McMinn, Ella McCallister and Nicola Murray at the built it heats after placing 1st and getting through to the final

Rathfriland have thrived over the past few months in competitions with many members getting placed.

The first competition of the summer was Young Hostess, in which Rebecca Cromie cooked up a storm and took home second place in the senior age category.

In May the club had three teams enter the girls football, and the B Team scored their way to the top by getting through to the Northern Ireland finals which were held at Balmoral Show.

Beef and sheep judging was next on the agenda, with Anna and Jack McCready picking up second place in their respective age groups in the beef judging and gaining a place in the Northern Ireland finals.

Rebecca Cromie, Neil McMinn, Ella McCallister, Will Cromie and Nicola Murray came 1st in Northern Ireland Build it Competition at Antrim Show

The Build It competition was next, with five members: Neil McMinn, Rebecca and Will Cromie, Ella McCallister and Nicola Murray teamed up to complete this year’s task of making a chair.

They snatched first place in the Co Down heats progressing to the finals held at Antrim Show.

The task of the finals was to build a nest of tables where they were victorious and again took first place.

The Co Down rally night was the last competitive meeting of the summer with 12 members heading to Ards Rugby Club to compete for the Rally Shield.

Richard and Linda Cromie who were placed first in the club's treasure hunt

A massive well done to the club as they came out on top and brought the Rally Shield home to Rathfriland for the very first time.

The club are currently preparing for another fun filled winter programme.

The club’s first meeting of the year is on Monday 12th September at 8pm in Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Club Hall.

There is still opportunity to become a member, with the registration taking place from 7.30pm on 12th September.

Rathfriland YFC look forward to welcoming new and current members to their club.

Bronze Duke of Edinburgh participants

Gold Duke of Edinburgh expedition who canoed from Leitrim village, Co Leitrim, to Crom Castle, Enniskillen