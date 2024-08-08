RAU reminds students that it’s not too late ahead of the release of this year’s grades

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Royal Agricultural University (RAU) is reminding students who may not receive the grades they were hoping for in their A-levels, when the results come out next week, that it’s still not too late to get a place at university.

The Cirencester-based university which offers a wide range of courses – from the traditional Agriculture and Rural Land Management to Wildlife Conservation and Countryside Management, and Business and Enterprise – is offering places through Clearing on all of its undergraduate courses and foundation degrees starting this September.

The RAU’s student recruitment team is encouraging any students who don’t get the results they had been hoping for next Thursday – and students in Scotland who received their Highers’ exam results on Tuesday (6th August) – not to panic but to take time they need to think, and chat, through all their options.

Ellie Gillingham, acting Head of Student Recruitment at the RAU, said: “We know that this time of year is a nerve-racking time for both A-level and Highers students with everyone hoping they get the grades they need to take that next step.

“But if you don’t get the grades you were hoping for – or even if you do better than you expected and want to change your mind – please do just give us a call. Our Clearing programme is open to everyone!”

As well as an extensive list of undergraduate degree programmes, the RAU also offers two-year Foundation degree courses which are designed to be practical with an emphasis on ‘hands-on’ experience. These Foundation degrees also offer the opportunity to continue onto a one-year ‘top-up’ course to gain a full Bachelor’s degree.

Ellie added: “Whatever the circumstances, please try not to panic. There are still lots of options available to you so just take your time and think everything through. We are here to help.

“Find us on social media or just pick up the phone and give us a call on 01285 889912. Our friendly and professional team will be happy to help and chat through your options with you, and we might even be able to make you an offer to study with us over the phone.”

The RAU is holding a special Clearing Open Afternoon on Saturday 17th August giving any prospective students and their families the opportunity to come and have a look around and find out more about life and study at the specialist university that prides itself on the relevance of its programmes, the employability of its graduates, and the fellowship of its global community of students and alumni.

RAU Vice-Chancellor Professor Peter McCaffery added: “The Royal Agricultural University may be almost 180 years old but we are more societally relevant today than ever as we equip a new generation of students to meet the most pressing challenges that face us in the world today – climate change, food security, sustainable land use, biodiversity loss, heritage management, and more. Come and see for yourself!”

Student George Murphy, who is studying for a Foundation degree in Agriculture and Farm Management, joined the RAU through Clearing.

He said: “Even if you haven’t got the grades, just call the RAU and ask if they are able to offer you a place – you might get it, you might not, but you’ve got nothing to lose by trying.”

For more information about Clearing and the courses available at the RAU just visit https://www.rau.ac.uk/courses/clearing, email [email protected], or call the RAU’s Clearing Hotline on 01285 889912.