Ravenhill takes top honours in Ayrshire Cattle Club competition

Rodney Brown, from Danske Bank, with Champion Herd owner John Sufferin.

As in previous years, the competition was very kindly sponsored by Danske Bank, to whom the club is indebted for their continuing support.

In light of the restrictions, it was felt that it would be irresponsible to hold the usual results evening and stockjudging evening, but it is hoped to hold this in the not-too-distant future.

This year the club was extremely fortunate to have the services of Ian Hutchinson and James Waterhouse as the competition judges. Both Ian and James are from Yorkshire and own the renowned herds, Tontine and Fourth Milestone respectively.

Their respective herds have enjoyed much success in the show ring.

There was a record entry of herds this year and the judges spent three full days travelling around the country, viewing all the herds and trying to select their various class and overall winners. They did state that it was an extremely difficult task, and they were impressed by both the quantity and quality of the entries which had exceeded their expectations.

They enjoyed their trip to the province and the club appreciates them giving up their time so willingly.

Thanks must also go to Stewart Baxter, Thomas Gordon and John Suffern, who also gave up their time to drive the judges around the various herds, from one end of the province to the other!

This year the top honours went to the well-known Ravenhill Herd of John and Caroline Suffern. The Ravenhill herd is a long established one that has enjoyed numerous successes over the years and it is a credit to the management and progressive thinking of John that the herd has been at the top of the game for so long.

The winner of the Small Herds section was the Mullindavert Herd owned by Raymond King from Drumquin, Co Tyrone. This is the first time Raymond has won this competition and he was delighted with the result.

Club chairman Stewart Baxter, speaking on behalf of the club, thanked Danske Bank for their continued and generous sponsorship, without which these events would be difficult to run.

Congratulations go to all the winners and those placed, as the competition was closely fought.

RESULTS

Small herd: 1, Mullindavert, Raymond King; 2, Kirkinriola, R & M King; 3, Trewmount, Richard Emerson; Beechmount, R & C McConnell.

Large herd: 1, Ravenhill, John Suffern; 2, Ardmore, J & M Hunter; 3, Grove, Thomas Gordon; 4, Mossburnhill, Robert Fleming.

Overall: Ravenhill, John Suffern.

Individual cow small herd: 1, Priestland Gibbs Dea, McClean Family; Trewmount Lark 15, Richard Emerson; 3, Bruchag Starman Ella, R & M King; 4, Beechmount Marie Girl 11, R & C McConnell.

Individual cow large herd: 1, Ardmore Dorothy 103, J & M Hunter; 2, Fortfield Crystal 93, Raymond Stewart; 3, Oakfield Gigi 7, John Suffern; 4, Grove Crocus 17, Thomas Gordon.

Overall: Ardmore Dorothy 103, J & M Hunter.

Individual heifer small herd: 1, Inch Hattrick Joan, Inch Genetics; 2, TrewmountVictoria 147, Richard Emerson; 3, Craigtown Lady 13, R & E Irwin; 4, Beechmount Marie Girl 23, R & C McConnell.

Individual heifer large herd: 1, Ardmore Jessica 20, J & M Hunter; 2, Brackley Rose 24, John Suffern; 3, Burnview Sarah 12, George Currie; 4, Grove Dusk 16, Thomas Gordon.

Overall: Inch Hattrick Joan, James Morrison.

Veteran cow Large herd: 1, Sandyford Honest Blizzard, J & M Hunter; 2, Ballynahone Dolores, William Henderson; 3, Oakfield Gigi 7, John Suffern; 4, Cottown Emma 7, Drummond Family.

Veteran cow small herd: 1, Craigtown Lady 12, R & E Irwin; 2, Orlands Mill Peter Frida 2, Linda Campbell; 3, TrewmountSnow Girl 11, Richard Emerson; 4, Beechmount Queenie, R & C McConnell.

Overall: Sandyford Honest Blizzard, J & M Hunter.

Cow family large herd: 1, Ardmore Janet, J & M Hunter; 2, Ravenhill Queen, John Suffern; 3, Grove Crocus, Thomas Gordon; 4, Fortfield Katie, Raymond Stewart.

Cow family small herd: 1, Kirkinriola Velma, R & M King; 2, Beechmount Marie Girl, R & C McConnell; 3, Trewmount Snow Girl, Richard Emerson; 4, Orlands Mill Kate Linn, Linda Campbell Overall: Ardmore Janet, J & M Hunter