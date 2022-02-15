RBST urges DAERA to scrap 24-month limit proposal for beef cattle

RBST said the policy, if implemented, would be “counter-productive to its aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from beef production”.

In its response to DAERA’s Northern Ireland Agricultural Transition Plan consultation, the charity said a 24-month limit will “discourage farming with the slow-growing native cattle breeds which produce high quality beef to high environmental standards.

“This will, in turn, thwart the consumer trend towards supporting the environment by eating less but better meat.” RBST Chief Executive, Christopher Price, commented: “We are fully supportive of the ambition to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from farming and we urge DAERA to recognise that native cattle breeds have a vital role to play in a more sustainable future for farming and the environment in Northern Ireland. “Breeds, such as the Irish Moiled, were bred for these landscapes and they bring together commercial viability with environmental value, including their fantastic support for biodiversity through conservation grazing.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RBST Chief Executive, Christopher Price

“They are slow-growing breeds and an obligatory slaughter limit of 24 months does not suit this type of farming.

“If we lose our native breeds, we lose all their genetic and natural capital value too,” Mr Price added. “In a future where people are eating less but better meat, slow-grown native breeds are the obvious choice for consumers wanting high quality local produce coming from animals which have been kept to high welfare standards on minimal inputs.

“DAERA should encourage this direction of travel as a more effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from livestock, rather than blocking it with a one-size-fits-all 24 month rule.” In its consultation response, RBST has also raised concerns about the welfare and ethical issues associated with high growth rates and early slaughter.