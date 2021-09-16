RD Calvin wins race from Talbenny

Martin Graham - Charity Auction Event - Fancier Has His Pick Of Any Of These Two Hens.

The birds were liberated on 04/09/21 at 12 noon in a light south easterly wind. 262 members sent 1,884 birds and the race was sponsored by Blue Sky Products. Top bird on the day winning, 1st Club Annaghmore, 1st Sect E (80/707) & 1 st Open belongs to RD Calvin.

Section C Report

Top bird in Section C winning 1st Club Ligoniel HPS, 1st 2nd Sect C (36/243) & 73rd Open is the top racing and multi award winning partnership of Bingham & Seaton. Billy and Leo are having a top young bird season to date and their latest two top performers contain all the lofts top winning bloodlines.

Martin Graham - Ballymena - Pictured with Wee Fiona ( Winner 19th Open Kings Cup 2021)

Section D Report:

Top bird in Section D winning 1st Club Colin, 1 st Sect D (24/176) & 50th Open is the top racing family partnership of Michael & Martin Johnston – Johnston Bros. Their latest top performing blue cheq cock contains the very best of their top winning bloodlines – Vandenabelle/Mysterio. Sire : Full brother to their Champion Whitenose (Double Sect Winner From Penzance). Dam : Obtained from Jeff Cranston & Dam of Winners.

Section F Report:

Top bird in Section F winning 1st Club Killyleagh Central & 1 st Sect F (6/32) is Clifford Healy. “Big Cliff” latest top performer is bred from a top stock pair that also bred last year’s 1st Sect Talbenny Y/B National Winner for Cliff . Breeding – Sire : Bred by good friends Paul & Stephen Gregg – Gregg Bros & McCandless. Dam: Bred by Cliff’s Uncles - Murphy Bros – Killyleagh.

Mark Maguire - Mark Maguire & Son - Newry & Dist HPS - 1st Sect G Talbenny YB National

Section G Report:

Top bird in Section G winning 1st Club Newry & Dist, 1 st Sect G (32/263) & 7th Open is the top racing and multi award winning partnership of Mark Maguire & Son. Mark keeps the Maguire name to the fore in the top national channel events. The latest top winning young hen is bred down from their number one breeding pair (a top breeding pair responsible for several of their top national award winners).

MALCOLM ROBINSON – BONDHILL

The pigeon fraternity had a great loss recently with the untimely passing of long distance icon Mr Malcolm Robinson – Bondhill.

Lucky 13 - Coming Online - Malcolm Robinson Clearance.

Malcolm had a fantastic record in the long distance events winning numerous top awards. Some of Malcolm’s top awards include 1 st Open Lamballe Old Bird Derby, 1 st Open Penzance Young Bird National 2016, 3rd & 5th Open Kings Cup, Harkness Rosebowl Winner (Best Two Bird Average Kings Cup), 5th Open Kings Cup 2011, INFC Hall Of Fame Winner, 6th Open INFC Yearling National, 4th Open Kings Cup 2018 etc.

STOP PRESS: The entire stock, race birds and youngsters will be offered online in the coming weeks on the Pigeon Craic Auction Site.

First online will be the kit of 2021 darkness youngsters. These youngsters are bred from all the top long distance stock in the stock loft. Included will be direct

Sons/Dtrs of 1st Open INFC Penzance Y/B National Winner, G/Children Hall Of Fame Winners, best of C &L Woodside Bloodlines Etc Online very shortly – Keep an eye on the Pigeon Craic Auction Website.

Clifford Healy - Killyleagh Central - 1st Sect F Talbenny YB National - pictured with grandson Ross

More information next week.

CHARITY EVENT ONLINE

I had a phone call recently from a close fancier friend enquiring on my health and looking to see if I could help him in any way to raise a few pounds for a friend who is not in best of health at present.

The fancier in question was Martin Graham from Ballymena. Martin was 19 th Open INFC Kings Cup 2021 (only 42 birds in race time) and he named the hen “Wee Fiona” (named after his wife’s good friend who loves racing pigeons and always asks his wife about them).

Fiona is a young married woman with two children and has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Martin is greatly annoyed on hearing this news and wants to help the young lady and has made a great gesture by offering online one of his top hens from the stock loft plus a 2021 Y/B that is a half Brother to” Wee Fiona” (19th Open INFC Kings Cup 2021 ).

As Martin states: “ I would like to offer the fancy the pick of two hens (both Direct Daughters Of “ The Big Hen” - Now finished breeding and responsible for over 55 National and Derby P/Winners to date Inc. Champion Brenda Anne – 1 st Sect 7 th Open NIPA ST Malo O/B National - Only bird in Sect and Only 10 birds in race time and “ Wee Fiona” plus many more top award winners. To the purchaser I will gift a half brother to “Wee Fiona” (unrung to be kept for stock only – a 2021 youngster bred). These pigeons aren’t world beaters but have been very faithful to me in a lot of tough racing over the years. Whatever money is raised – I am giving all the proceeds to this young woman and her family to help her in anyway. Many Thanks and hopefully a good few pounds will be raised for this worthy cause.”

Johnston Bros - Colin HPS - 1st Sect D Talbenny YB National.

STOP PRESS: The Charity Event will be offered online on the Pigeon Craic Auction Site very shortly. It is hoped to have the event started by this incoming weekend 18/19 Sept – Keep an eye on the Pigeon Craic Auction Website – www.pigeoncraic.com/auction - Please Note : There will be a 15 mins sniping feature in operation - This is an online auction only.

Witpen 47 - Coming Online - Malcolm Robinson Clearance.