Re-opening of forestry grant schemes welcomed

The closing date for applications for both schemes is August 31 this year.

Premier Woodlands’ managing director John Hetherington commented:“The August closing date should mean that meaningful levels of planting can take place during the 2022//23 season.

“Up to now, the later application closing date has severely curtailed the number of projects that can be undertaken during a specific planting season, as it resulted in confirmed approvals only being granted in December or January, which is half way through the winter planting season.”

But according to the Premier Woodlands’ representative, amending the application date-related issue is only one of the problems that need fixing, where both forestry schemes are concerned.

He continued:“All of the costs associated with any planting project have escalated dramatically over the past 12 months: fencing, ground preparation work, fuel and the prices associated with the actual procurement of young trees.

“But the Forest Service unit costs used in the grant rates available for both FES and SWGS have not been changed. This matter must be remedied as a matter of priority before the start of the 2022/23 planting season.

“If this does not happen, then the number of land owners wanting to establish any form of woodland or new forestry plantation next year will plummet.”

John Hetherington believes there is no shortage of money available to Forest Service, which can be used to enhance planting grant rates to levels that reflect the swingeing inflationary pressures now impacting on all the woodland sectors.

He said:“The annual planting rates achieved under FES are well below the targets set for the scheme.

“There has been a significant under spend of the monies initially set aside for all of Northern Ireland’s forestry grant schemes.

“This, in turn, gives Forest Service the scope to increase all relevant grant rates with immediate effect.”

The Premier Woodlands’ managing director concluded:“Successful applicants to FES are supposed to receive up to 100% of eligible establishment costs.

“This is not the case at the present time.”

Both grant schemes have been developed to support all types of sustainable woodland, and in doing so reducing CO2 atmospheric levels.

SWGS has been developed as a simple online scheme for new native woodlands of 0.2 hectares and larger.

FES, on the other hand, supports native woodland, mixed woodland or commercial conifer woodland that can best meet land owners’ business needs whilst contributing to a living, working, active landscape.