Ready Egg Products announces acquisition of Skea Egg Farms Ltd

Established in Lisnaskea in 1975, known then as Erne Eggs Ltd, Ready Eggs has diversified and invested in state-of-the-art facilities, producing a range of egg products including liquid egg, hard boiled, scrambled and other products, with facilities in Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

In a statement, they said they are ‘delighted’ that Skea Eggs is now a member of the Ready Egg Products group.

“Ready Eggs have recently completed work on the only egg powder plant in the UK; a new product range that will soon be available,” a spokesperson commented.

Skea Eggs site in County Tyrone. Image: Skea Eggs/Facebook

“The acquisition of Skea Egg Farms Ltd will allow for further diversification in the group, cementing its position as a leading player in the market.

“Skea Egg Farms Ltd is a family-owned company supplying over 9.5 million eggs per week to major retailers across Northern Ireland and mainland Great Britain.

“Founded by Matthew Hayes in the early 1970s, the family business has grown to become a leading supplier of eggs with more than 130 employees.”

In addition to Skea Eggs’ own brand, they also supply major retailers throughout Northern Ireland and Great Britain with their own brand, including Tesco, M&S, Sainsbury’s and Asda, to name a few.

The acquisition of Skea Eggs follows a long-standing relationship between both companies.

The Hayes family will remain involved in the daily running of the organisation, ensuring continuity of the relationships built over the last five decades.