Really, do we need to have an excuse to enjoy a Yorkshire Pudding or two?

Tomorrow is Yorkshire Pudding Day, as if you need an excuse to eat them.

Like everything else there are variations in the quality of the good old “Yorkie”. For me home made is always best. I love the abandon in which they burst forth from the muffin tin. When you combine them with roast beef and gravy, is there anything as delicious? When I go into a restaurant and everyone at the table is served a suspiciously concentric and perfectly formed pudding I know the rest of the dinner is in jeopardy. If a chef can’t pour a bit of batter into hot fat then the chances are short cuts are going to made for the rest of the dinner.

When making Yorkshire puddings I like to use beef dripping. Melt it and pour into muffin tins and then heat in the oven until smoking hot. When you pour in, what is essentially a pancake batter, the mixture it should sizzle and spit a little. I love to watch the batter rise into golden magnificence with an aroma of beef fat to match. Add onions to the mix and you have a match made in heaven. The recipe here is for puddings that are then filled with creamy mushrooms and served with roast beef and roast onion gravy.

A few years ago I was doing a radio show in England a member of the audience spoke about making a variation of toad in the hole, where sausages are baked in batter. She said her mother used to make a sage and sausage stuffing and pour the pudding batter over the top and bake it. I couldn’t wait to get home to try it and was not disappointed. I took the liberty of adding a mustard sauce and some mashed spuds on the side.

Like everything else there are variations in the quality of the good old “Yorkie”. Picture: National World archives

The recipes above are meat centric and to balance this I’ve added a recipe for something I picked up in America a few years ago. Popovers are essentially a US version of the Yorkie. The recipe here is for cheese popovers that are delicious served hot from the oven or as an accompaniment to a big bowl of steaming soup.

Sunday lunch seems to a bit on the wain but what would be better than gather a few people round the table to celebrate Yorkshire Pudding Day tomorrow?