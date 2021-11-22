Rearing 178 calves made much simpler

Volac NI business manager Alistair Sampson, left, on the Shanks family farm at Dunadry, with, from left, Greenmount Ag College work experience student Sam Reid of Finvoy, Jack Shanks and Volac regional technician David Johnston. The IFS box on the side of the feeding box ensures freshly mixed Volac Blossom Easymix milk powder is always available allowing one FörsterTechnik machine to feed up to 120 calves from three, always operational feeding stations.

Jack, who farms in partnership with parents Robert and Helen at Burnside Road, Dunadry, Co Antrim, rears 178 heifer calves each year. Calving being at the busiest from August onwards.

“Previously we had a Volac computerised calf feeder that gave great service for over 15 years, but the latest Volac Förster model is a huge step forward,” Jack says. “We installed it with three feeding stations and two IFS, ntelligent Feeding Systems, that let us feed 120 instead of sixty calves. More importantly, calves can be drinking at once across all three feeding stations anywhere in our rearing unit.

“Equally impressive is that all are getting milk mixed freshly on demand. No milk is left mixed and unused for more than a few mins. Every calf gets milk in controlled amounts, at a consistent mix and temperature.

Jack Shanks, Dunadry, Co Antrim with Volac Northern Ireland business manager Alistair Sampson, right. Having upgraded to a new Volac FörsterTechnik feeder with two IFS boxes means calves can drink milk from three teats at once. Milk freshly mixed on demand with no variation in either temperature or consistency. Automatic washing helping maintain high hygiene standards.

“The feeding points read each animal’s collar to ensure it is entitled to a drink at that time. The machine allows us to set a limit on amount consumed and when, depending on the age of the calf and rearing regime. No calf can over drink so reducing the risk of bloat and stomach upsets due to gorging.”

Jack is equally well pleased with the training button at each feeding station. When training a calf around five days old to suck from the teat you simply press the illuminated green button which squirts milk into its mouth. This button also shows if a calf is getting milk and drinking properly.

A real time saver in calf training, says current Greenmount Agricultural College placement student on the farm, Sam Reid from Finvoy. The way the feeder is designed at the feeding point so that the calf does not feel trapped also impresses Jack and Sam. Instead of solid sides the calf can see to the front and sides through metal rails. Feeling safer the animal is easier encouraged in towards the teat when being trained to suck.

As regards Volac calf milk powder Jack and his father, Robert, would use no other brand. “In times past we tried other makes, but our calves do best on Volac Blossom Easymix milk powder as it is easily mixed, does not settle out and there is no frothing,” Robert asserted.

In times past the Shanks family showed pedigree stock from their Dunadry Herd with Jack and brother Wallace also taking part in calf and young handler events. Though the family enjoyed considerable showing success it proved too time consuming. Especially now that the sons are older and Wallace has an off farm career. Though he still helps with young stock each day.

When Robert returned to the family farm nigh on 40 years ago he started to upgrade the existing commercial herd to pedigree without ever buying in any cattle. Today the Dunadry Pedigree Holstein Herd is 260 strong with an average yield of over 10,000 litres of milk. All supplied to producer owned Dale Farm.

Sexed semen is used and around 40 surplus heifers are sold each year, often to repeat customers in the yard or mart. Most of these surplus heifers are away once weaned as space and time can be at a premium over winter.

Milking is twice a day through the parlour with Robert commenting that this gives one a real feel for the stock and their welfare.

“Over the years we have bred the type of cows that suits this Co Antrim farm with an emphasis on good udders, legs and feet. Milkers well able to make best use of grass in the field or as winter feed from the silo. As the green lobby grows ever stronger being able to prove cows are at grass for a large part of each year will yield extra dividends it seems.”

Clearly for Robert and family rearing heifers is a key priority. The very foundation of the continued success of Dunadry Holsteins. Thus they use Volac milk powder and the FörsterTechnik feeder to produce consistently good batches of even herd replacements.

Plus enjoy the peace of mind from knowing that Volac Technician David Johnston is on call 24/7 to lend a listening ear or be on site promptly.

As Jack added: “The German manufactured FörsterTechnik feeder is a robust, reliable machine, but having David Johnston as NI Volac technician and Alistair Sampson, Volac Business Manager, behind us gives real peace of mind.”