Rebecca snaps the perfect photo for competition

Over 220 members of the YFCU, aged 12-30, took part in the YFCU annual photography competition in the bid to claim the top spots.

By Darryl Armitage
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

This year’s theme was ‘Happiness’, encouraging members to really think about what makes them happy; whether it be a person, place, animal or special moment in their life.

All photographs were showcased at the NI quiz which took place on Friday 28th April 2023 at Magherafelt High School, with the winners being announced on the night.

Photographer, David Scott who has many years of capturing happy moments on camera judged the competition.

The first place winning photograph in the YFCU annual photographic competition was taken by Rebecca McBratney from Newtownards YFC
David was very impressed by the level of skill shown by members in displaying their own interpretation of the theme.

The winning entry was by Rebecca McBratney from Newtownards YFC.

Second place was awarded to Leah Wylie from Finvoy YFC and third place was awarded to Louise Moore from Holestone YFC.

The second place photograph in the YFCU annual photographic competition was taken by Leah Wylie from Finvoy YFC
The third place photograph in the YFCU annual photographic competition was taken by Louise Moore from Holestone YFC.
