Rebecca snaps the perfect photo for competition

This year’s theme was ‘Happiness’, encouraging members to really think about what makes them happy; whether it be a person, place, animal or special moment in their life.

All photographs were showcased at the NI quiz which took place on Friday 28th April 2023 at Magherafelt High School, with the winners being announced on the night.

Photographer, David Scott who has many years of capturing happy moments on camera judged the competition.

The first place winning photograph in the YFCU annual photographic competition was taken by Rebecca McBratney from Newtownards YFC

David was very impressed by the level of skill shown by members in displaying their own interpretation of the theme.

The winning entry was by Rebecca McBratney from Newtownards YFC.

Second place was awarded to Leah Wylie from Finvoy YFC and third place was awarded to Louise Moore from Holestone YFC.

The second place photograph in the YFCU annual photographic competition was taken by Leah Wylie from Finvoy YFC