Record 5,700gns reached in Beltex Dungannon Premier Sale

The annual event, held on Monday 25 August at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart, saw strong trade across the board, with the 5,700 guineas top price setting a new Beltex breed record for the sale. Kilos from Russell Smyton’s Fivemiletown flock is sired by the 45,000 gns Lurg Grand Slam and is out of a Lakeview dam, one of the foundation ewes in the recently established Tyreeghan Flock. Tyreeghan Kilos was an embryo in his recipient ewe bought from Gary Beacom’s Lakeview Flock in a reduction sale in January 2024. Impressively the shearling ram, who was purchased at the sale by Robert Scott, is among the first rams the new breeder has sold. The top price sheep has also proven itself in the showring, previously coming third at Balmoral Show and fourth in a strong class at the Irish Beltex National Show, before being judge John Maher’s Male Champion at the Dungannon Premier Show. Smyton has a small pedigree flock of seven ewes, but he also uses a Beltex tup for his commercial flock as they produce easy, lively lambs that grade well.

John Maher of Ballinakill Beltex was tasked with judging. He tapped out Mathew Burleigh’s shearling ewe, Matt’s Killer Queen, as his Female Champion and Overall Champion. Lot 85, Killer Queen, is sired by Buckles Fizzy Pop, who has bred to 10k guineas, and is out of Matt’s Glassware, who bred a gimmer to 5k guineas last year. Her full sister has been retained in the Kinawley flock as a flush ewe. Maher was delighted with his Champion pick and took her home to Tipperary for 1,800 guineas. Matthew Burleigh also had success with Lot 79, Matt’s LanceLot. The ram lamb won his class and was selected as Reserve Male Champion before being sold to David Brown and Mark Latimer, Brownville Flock, for 1,100 guineas.

Reserve Champion went to Edward and Shirlee Nicholson’s Lot 92, Derryogue Kit Kat. Sired by Artnagullion Jackson and out of Bonecastle Fleur, she was second in the shearling ewe class and Reserve Female Champion. Kit Kat also made her mark in the sale ring and was purchased by Sean O’Brien for an impressive 2,600 guineas.

The Nicholson’s had other successes on the day, winning the Aged Ram class, coming second in the Shearling Ram class and also securing third in the Shearling Ewe class. They sold their full consignment, with one shearling ram, Lot 25 Derryogue Kaddilac Jack, making 1,800 guineas and going to Thomas Kelly.

With a 75% sell through rate and healthy bidding around the ring and online, prices for pedigree Beltex were consistently strong. Among the top prices were two shearling rams, each making 2,000 guineas. John Harbinson’s Lot 15, Glenkeen Knoxy, was purchased by Russell Tinney, and Joshua Keys’ Lot 13, Boiles Kanye is joining Andrew McCutcheon’s Bodoney Flock. There were 44 shearling rams sold making an average of 814 guineas, with shearling ewes making 850 guineas on average.

Speaking on the show and sale, the judge John Maher was impressed by “the quality, quantity and standard of sheep. The Champion was a super shearling ewe who caught my eye from the start. She had plenty of muscle and breed character and was correct all round, I am delighted to have her home with me. I thoroughly enjoyed the day with my son JJ and was honoured to be asked to judge.”

A Facebook competition was ran in advance of the sale for a £200 Beltex voucher, which was kindly sponsored by Glenkeen Livestock Supplies. Lee Bowden was the prize winner and he put the money towards Lot 6, a shearling ram from Vicky's Flock. Glenkeen Livestock Supplies, based in Limavady, offers a wide range of animal health, agri and show products.

The next Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club events are Ballymena Show and Sale at Ballymena Livestock Mart on Monday, 15 September 2025 and Omagh Show and Sale on Friday 26 September at Beattie Pedigree Livestock Centre. Visit the Club’s Facebook page for details.

Judge: John Maher, Ballinakill Beltex

RESULTS

Aged Ram

1st Lot 1, E & S Nicholson

Shearling Ram

1st Lot 9, R & M Smyton

2nd Lot 25, E & S Nicholson

3rd Lot 52, S Daly

Ram Lamb

1st Lot 79, M Burleigh

2nd Lot 78, M Burleigh

3rd Lot 62, D Brown

Shearling Ewe

1st Lot 85, M Burleigh

2nd Lot 92, E & S Nicholson

3rd Lot 93, E & S Nicholson

Ewe Lamb

1st Lot 106, J & V Ferguson

2nd Lot 105, J & V Ferguson

Male Champion

Lot 9, R Smyton

Reserve Male Champion

Lot 79, M Burleigh

Female Champion

Lot 85, M Burleigh

Female Reserve Champion

Lot 92, E & S Nicholson

Overall Champion

Lot 85, M Burleigh, Matt’s Killer Queen

Reserve Overall Champion

Lot 92, E & S Nicholson, Derryogue KitKat

1 . Overall Champion Matt’s Killer Queen Overall Champion Matt’s Killer Queen Photo: Mullagh Photography Photo Sales

2 . Club Chairman Eddie O’Neill presents a token of appreciation to the judge, John Maher Club Chairman Eddie O’Neill presents a token of appreciation to the judge, John Maher. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

3 . John Harbinson’s Glenkeen Knoxy made 2,000 guineas John Harbinson’s Glenkeen Knoxy made 2,000 guineas Photo: Freelance Photo Sales