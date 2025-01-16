Record beef prices at Ballymena Mart, beef heifers to £2796
Due to wintry weather conditions again a smaller entry of 180 beef cattle presented in Ballymena resulted in record prices.
Beef cows sold to 350p 720kg at £2520, Friesian cows to 222p 570kg at £1265.
Beef heifers to 354p 790kg at £2796.
Beef bullocks to 350p 760kg at £2705 and to a top of £2813 for 970kg.
Friesian bullocks to 256p 650kg at £1664.
Beef cows
W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Belgian Blue 720kg £2520 (350) Drumhilla Farms, Belgian Blue 750kg £2580 (344) J McCambridge, Ballycastle Limousin 590kg £1758 (298) local farmer, Charolais 750kg £2197 (293) J McCambridge, Ballycastle Limousin 670kg £1916 (286) B Blaney, Cushendall Limousin 660kg £1848 (280) D Arrell, Maghera Limousin 680kg £1904 (280) Limousin 550kg £1529 (278) Limousin 550kg £1518 (276) Limousin 490kg £1352 (276) H Marquess, Muckamore Charolais 700kg £1918 (274) T Davis, Magherafelt Sho 720kg £1944 (270) J McHenry, Simmental 710kg £1902 (268) P Breen, Portaferry Charolais 690kg £1835 (266) J Bingham, Bellaghy Limousin 560kg £1444 (258) and D Arrell, Bellaghy Limousin 560kg £1444 (258).
Friesian cows
D and R Hamilton, Carrickfergus 570kg £1265 (222) ESG IVY Farm, Crumlin 690kg £1490 (216) A McCarry, Armoy 580kg £1160 (200) O Magill, Crumlin 800kg £1544 (193) ESG IVY Farm, 730kg £1394 (191) 720kg £1360 (189) R Millar, Ballymena 580kg £1084 (187) ESG IVY Farm, 690kg £1262 (183) O Magill, 790kg £1390 (176) R Millar, Ballymena 620kg £1041 (168) J Adair, Kells 660kg £1069 (162) 590kg £885 (150) WJ Thompson, Glenwherry 540kg £804 (149) 670kg £938 (140) D Strange, Ballyclare 500kg £680 (136) and G Smyth, Ballycastle 550kg £726 (132).
Beef heifers
Drumhilla Farms, Belgian Blue 790kg £2796 (354) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 600kg £2100 (350) Drumhilla Farm, Charolais 690kg £2415 (350) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 600kg £2076 (346) Limousin 620kg £2120 (342) S Kelly, Kells Limousin 570kg £1938 (340) Limousin 700kg £2331 (333) Drumhilla Farm Charolais 840kg £2772 (330) B Paisley, Ballynure Limousin 700kg £2296 (328) S Kelly, Limousin 580kg £1890 (326) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 600kg £1944 (324) Drumhilla Farm Belgian Blue 850kg £2601 (306) SG Hanna, Cullybackey Limousin 700kg £2023 (289) W Graham, Belgian Blue 590kg £1675 (284) Belgian Blue 610kg £1720 (282) and J Gardiner, Ballymena Abondance 620kg £1742 (281).
Beef bullocks
Top per kg
R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 760kg £2705 (356) Limousin 760kg £2675 (352) Limousin 740kg £2590 (350) Limousin 750kg £2625 (350) W Graham, Waringstown Charolais 750kg £2430 (324) Charolais 670kg £2144 (320) Charolais 550kg £1749 (318) Charolais 650kg £2028 (312) N J Diamond, Bellaghy Simmental 610kg £1842 (302) C Creighton, Coleraine Limousin 700kg £2107 (301) Drumhilla Farm Belgian Blue 700kg £2086 (298) W Graham, Charolais 610kg £1817 (298) Charolais 670kg £1996 (298) JA Boyd, Kircubbin Abondance 620kg £1835 (296) and W Graham, Charolais 750kg £2220 (296) Charolais 630kg £1852 (294).
Top per head
S McDowell, Larne Limousin 970kg £2813, R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 760kg £2705, Limousin 760kg £2675, Limousin 750kg £2625, Limousin 740kg £2590, D Patterson, Belgian Blue 910kg £2575, W Graham, Charolais 750kg £2430, Charolais 750kg £2220, Charolais 670kg £2144, C Creighton, Coleraine Limousin 700kg £2107, Drumhilla Farm, Belgian Blue 700kg £2086, W Graham, Charolais 650kg £2028, Charolais 670kg £1996, Drumhilla Farm Belgian Blue 680kg £1985, J McComb, Antrim Her 650kg £1872 and W Graham, Charolais 630kg £1852.
Friesian bullocks
D Patterson, Crumlin 650kg £1664 (256) and W Beattie, Glarryford 540kg £1339 (248) 560kg £1366 (244).
Friday 10th January 2025: A smaller entry of dairy cows and heifers sold to: D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £2220, 2x Holstein £1950, R Stewart, Ballyclare Ayrshire £1100, Clandeboye Estate, Bangor Holstein £1100, £980, £950, 2x £900 3x £880, R Stewart Ayrshire £820 and Clandeboye Estate Holstein £800, 2x £780.
Sucklers
An entry of 18 in calf cows and heifers sold to £2000
C McKee, Broughshane Simmental £2050, Stabiliser £2000, Simmental £1980, Charolais £1880, Limousin £1850, Limousin 2x £1850, £1820, Shorthorn beef £1800, Limousin £1620 and 2x Limousin £1600.
Breeding bulls to £4500 for a Friesian.
W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £4500, Friesian £3100 and Samuel Clarke, Maghera Holstein £1200.
An entry of 240 calves met a terrific trade.
Bull calves to £600 for a Belgian Blue, heifers to £510 for 2 x Belgian Blue and Friesian bulls to £360.
Bull calves
M Gribben, Desertmartin Belgian Blue £600, R Alexander, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £580, H Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £550, Limousin £530, Limousin £525, R Alexander Abondance £505, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Charolais £500, D Bill, Templepatrick Abondance £500, T Martin, Portaferry 2x Belgian Blue £495, D Bill Abondance £485, Smiddie Hill Farms, Newtownards 2x Belgian Blue £460, D Montgomery Belgian Blue £450 and Smiddie Hill Farms 2x Belgian Blue £445.
Heifer calves
M Gribben 2x Belgian Blue £510, R Alexander Abondance £480, R Mulholland, Portglenone Belgian Blue £475, T Martin 5x Belgian Blue £405, D Montgomery Belgian Blue £400, D McIlwaine, Larne Abondance £400, WM Pearson, Newtownards Belgian Blue £400, Smiddie Hill Farms Abondance £380, D Bill Abondance £370 and M Gribbin Abondance £370, Belgian Blue £365.
Friesian/ Holstein bull calves
A Hoey, Glenwherry 6x Friesian £360, JJ and BJ Rankin, Limavady Friesian £350, C Logan, Broughshane 5x Friesian £330 and A Hoey 4x Friesian £260.
200 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in an outstanding trade.
Bullocks sold to £1450 over for a Belgian Blue 460kg at £1910 presented by P McGuckian, Dunloy.
Heifers sold to 31140 over for a pair of Limousin 510kg £1650 offered by J Small, Randalstown.
Weanlings
Bullocks
0kg to 300kg
G Connon, Crumlin Charolais 240kg £1090 (454) S Robinson, Crossgar Limousin 290kg £1300 (448) J Jamison, Ballymena Limousin 230kg £1020 (443) S Robinson, Limousin 290kg £1280 (441) C Crooks, Kilwaughter Charolais 230kg £985 (428) S Robinson, Limousin 280kg £1190 (425) H Sherrard, Castlerock Limousin 250kg £1060 (424) G Connon, Aldergrove Charolais 270kg £1140 (422) Charolais 240kg £1010 (420) V and K Patterson, Charolais 220kg £925 (420) S Robinson, Limousin 250kg £1040 (416) G Connon, Charolais 270kg £1120 (414) R Dallas, Limousin 240kg £990 (412) K Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 290kg £1180 (406) V and K Patterson, Abondance 230kg £890 (387) and C Logan, Broughshane Abondance 160kg £615 (384).
301kg to 350kg
S Robinson, Crossgar Limousin 350kg £1660 (474) H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 350kg £1570 (448) JK Davidson, Broughshane Limousin 320kg £1410 (440) Limousin 310kg £1360 (438) S Robinson, Limousin 350kg £1520 (434) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 340kg £1470 (432) T McMaster, Whitehead Limousin 320kg £1320 (412) Limousin 350kg £1420 (405) D Thompson, Bushmills 2x Limousin 350kg £1410 (402) T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 320kg £1280 (400) D Thompson, Limousin 320kg £1270 (396) H Crooks, Kilwaughter Charolais 310kg £1230 (396) D Thompson, Limousin 330kg £1250 (378) S Robinson, Limousin 340kg £1250 (367) and T Thompson, Ligoniel Limousin 320kg £1170 (365).
351kg and over
S Robinson, Crossgar Limousin 370kg £1720 (464) Limousin 390kg £1680 (430) Limousin 440kg £1860 (422) Limousin 370kg £1540 (416) P McGuckian, Dunloy Belgian Blue 460kg £1910 (415) S Robinson, Limousin 370kg £1520 (410) T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 360kg £1470 (408) H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 390kg £1590 (407) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 370kg £1500 (405) JK Davidson, Broughshane Limousin 390kg £1560 (400) D Thompson, Limousin 460kg £1840 (400) T McMaster, 2x Charolais 370kg £1480 (400) JK Davidson, Limousin 390kg £1550 (397) P McGuckian, Limousin 470kg £1860 (395) and T McMaster, Charolais 370kg £1460 (394).
Heifers
0kg to 300kg
S Robinson, Crossgar Limousin 290kg £1320 (455) Limousin 300kg £1340 (446) J Brown, Crumlin Limousin 240kg £970 (404) J Jamison, Ballymena Limousin 260kg £1050 (403) C Crooks, Kilwaughter Charolais 250kg £970 (388) C Logan, Broughshane 3x Abondance 170kg £635 (373) C Crooks, Charolais 260kg £970 (373) K Magorrian, Charolais 250kg £930 (372) V and K Patterson, Charolais 170kg £630 (370) JK Davidson, Broughshane Limousin 240kg £885 (368) J Brown, Crumlin Limousin 300kg £1090 (363) S Robinson, Charolais 300kg £1090 (363) JK Davidson, Limousin 280kg £1000 (357) and J Jamison, Ballymena Shorthorn beef 280kg £990 (353).
301kg to 350kg
A Burleigh, Glenarm Charolais 320kg £1350 (421) J Brown, Crumlin Limousin 330kg £1235 (374) S Robinson, Limousin 320kg £1180 (368) Limousin 340kg £1250 (367) H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 330kg £1170 (354) S Robinson, Limousin 340kg £1200 (352) JK Davidson, Broughshane Limousin 310kg £1070 (345) H Crawford, Charolais 320kg £1100 (343) J Brown, Crumlin Limousin 320kg £1090 (340) JK Davidson, Limousin 340kg £1140 (335) R Dallas, Charolais 330kg £1100 (333) S Robinson, Limousin 340kg £1110 (326) H Crooks, Kilwaughter Simmental 310kg £1000 (322) S Robinson, Charolais 350kg £1110 (317) JK Davidson, Limousin 350kg £1090 (311) and J Small, Randalstown Simmental 350kg £1080 (308).
351kg and over
M Kelly, Newtowncrommelin Limousin 370kg £1340 (362) H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 420kg £1500 (357) H McNeill, Rasharkin Limousin 450kg £1560 (346) A Burleigh, Glenarm Charolais 430kg £1470 (341) H Crawford, Charolais 410kg £1380 (336) Charolais 370kg £1240 (335) A Burleigh, Charolais 370kg £1210 (327) H McNeill, Charolais 410kg £1340 (326) J Small, Randalstown 2x Limousin 510kg £1650 (323) H Crawford, Charolais 430kg £1380 (320) S Robinson, Limousin 360kg £1140 (316) K McIlwaine, Charolais 460kg £1380 (300) H McNeill, Limousin 460kg £1380 (300) Limousin 430kg £1290 (300) and J Small, Randalstown Limousin 570kg £1705 (299).
Monday evening 13th January 2025: An entry of just under 350 sheep in Ballymena met a super trade.
Breeders to £405 for 2 Dorsets and 4 lambs, store lambs to £153.50, ewe lambs to 168 and pet lambs to £52 and £50.
In-lamb ewes
G Dolan, Catlederg 2 Texel £280, 4 Crossbred £252, 7 Suffolk £242, 7 Texel £238, 7 Suffolk £232, M Warnock, Limavady 6 Suffolk £224, G Dolan, Castlederg 5 Crossbred £220, R N Weatherup, Larne 4 Cheviot £218, P McAuley, Carnlough 9 Suffolk £215 and G Dolan, Castlederg 3 Suffolk £215.
Ewes with lambs
A Armour, Dromara 2 Dorset and 4 lambs £405, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £305, R Marshall, Ballymena 2 Dorset and 4 lambs £280, A Smyth, Moorfields 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £275, R Marshall, Ballymena 3 Dorset and 6 lambs £270, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £252, A Smyth, Moorfields 1 Zwartble and 1 lamb £250 and R Marshall, Ballymena 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £240.
Store lambs
J Craig, Larne 3 Texel £153.50, W R McClean, Larne 2 Texel £146, D Byrne, Newry 4 Texel £142.50, E S Hall, Ballycarry 6 Texel £142, J Craig, Larne 22 Texel £141, A Connolly, Randalstown 5 Texel £139.50, 4 Texel £138, W R McClean, Larne 2 Texel £138, C O’Melvenna, Ballymena 8 Texel £137.50, D Byrne, Newry 6 Texel £131.50, H McBratney, Bangor 7 Dorset £128 and A Connolly, Randalstown 4 Texel £120.
Tuesday 14th January 2025: 250 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.
Bullocks sold to £1440 over for a Limousin 640kg at £2080 presented by R McKeown, Portglenone.
Heifers sold to £1620 over for a Limousin 570kg at £2190 offered by W and P McCallion, Portglenone.
Bullocks
Up to 500kg
J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 440kg £1800 (409), 410kg £1640 (400), 410kg £1570 (382), C O’Hagan, Newtowncrommelin Simmental 400kg £1530 (382), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 420kg £1600 (381), 460kg £1700 (369), 420kg £1550 (369), 450kg £1640 (364), C O’Hagan, Newtowncrommelin Simmental 450kg £1630 (362), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 430kg £1540 (358), J Duffin, Ballygally Blonde d'Aquitaine 460kg £1600 (347), Limousin 420kg £1460 (347), G Gault, Doagh Aberdeen Angus 320kg £1110 (346) and J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 430kg £1470 (341), Limousin 420kg £1430 (340).
Over 501kg
R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 560kg £1960 (350), W J Booth, Kircubbin Charolais 570kg £1940 (340), R McCullough, Carrickfergus Charolais 580kg £1970 (339), K and M Gawn, Kells Aberdeen Angus 560kg £1900 (339), R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 560kg £1880 (335), D J Birch, Newtownards Charolais 540kg £1810 (335), M L Patton, Ballymoney Belgian Blue 560kg £1875 (334), W J Booth, Kircubbin Charolais 590kg £1970 (333), R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 620kg £2050 (330), K and M Gawn, Kells Simmental 580kg £1890 (325), R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 640kg £2080 (325), A Clements, Muckamore Limousin 520kg £1680 (323), D J Birch, Newtownards Charolais 550kg £1770 (321) and T Christie, Cloughmills Her 510kg £1610 (315).
Heifers
Up to 500kg
R Dallas, Articlave Limousin 430kg £1560 (362), D J Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 330kg £1170 (354), J McCormick, Armoy Limousin 460kg £1630 (354), J Duffin, Ballygally Limousin 450kg £1580 (351), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 430kg £1490 (346), J Duffin, Ballygally Limousin 460kg £1580 (343), J McCormick, Armoy Charolais 490kg £1680 (342), D J Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 370kg £1250 (337), I Rea, Mallusk Speckle Park 450kg £1490 (331), J McCormick, Armoy Limousin 450kg £1490 (331), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 450kg £1490 (331), D Thompon, Bushmills Limousin 450kg £1490 (331), Limousin 420kg £1385 (329), B Gingles, Larne Limousin 420kg £1380 (328), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 460kg £1510 (328) and J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 320kg £1040 (325).
Over 501kg
W and P McCallion, Portglenone Limousin 570kg £2190 (384), S Bolton, Maghera Charolais 600kg £2160 (360), 620kg £2200 (354), W and P McCallion, Portglenone Limousin 510kg £1780 (349), W J Booth, Kircubbin Charolais 540kg £1870 (346), W and P McCallion, Portglenone Limousin 580kg £1980 (341), S Bolton, Maghera Charolais 580kg £1975 (340), W J Booth, Kircubbin Charolais 530kg £1790 (337), S Bolton, Maghera Charolais 530kg £1790 (337), 550kg £1840 (334), 520kg £1710 (328), A Clements, Muckamore Limousin 510kg £1650 (323), S Bolton, Maghera Charolais 570kg £1840 (322), 580kg £1810 (312), C and J Ruddell, Coleraine Simmental 520kg £1620 (311) and S Bolton, Maghera Charolais 570kg £1770 (310).
Wednesday 15th January 2025: 100% clearance for 3174 lots of sheep - A super entry of 3174 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade. Fat hoggets sold to 786p for 4 Texels 21.5kg £169 offered by J Gregg, Greyabbey and to a top per head of £185 for 1 hogget 35kg from R Sloan, Glenwherry.
Fat ewes sold to £294.
Fat hoggets 2510
(Top per kg)
J Gregg, Greyabbey 4 Texel 21.5kg £169 (786), G Longstaff, Kells 5 Texel 18kg £135 (750), D Gage, Kells 7 Charollais 16.5kg £121 (733), G Martin, Broughshane 21 Texel 24kg £175 (729), R Hoy, Doagh 3 Texel 19kg £138 (726), R Coleman, Glarryford 12 Charollais 19kg £137 (721), M Esler, Ballymena 22 Texel 23.5kg £168 (717), R P Campbell, Carnlough 23 Texel 23.5kg £168 (714), R and L Davis, Ballyclare 21 Charollais 17kg £121 (711), R Dundee, Kells 3 Texel 22.5kg £160 (711), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 23 Texel 23kg £163 (710), I McNeice, Toomebridge 12 Texel 23.5kg £167 (710), B Lyttle, Moorfields 24 Texel 23.5kg £166 (708), W A Hagan, Ballyclare 24 Texel £23.5 £166 (708), S Craig, Ballycastle 8 Texel 24kg £170 (708), S White, Cloughmills 10 Texel 24kg £170 (708), S McConnon, Randalstown 3 Texel 23.5kg £166 (706), H Warnock, Ballywalter 19 Texel 25kg £176 (706), J&D Boyle Ballyclare 2 Texel 19kg £134 (705), N McAuley, Ballyclare 16 Suffolk 24.5kg £172 (704), M Esler 25 Texel 24.5kg £172 (704) K Topping, Larne 1 Texel 17.5kg £123 (702), D Hamilton, Glenarm 55 Suffolk 23kg £161 (702) and P J Kane, Ballycastle 12 Texel 25kg £175 (702).
Top per head
R Sloan, Glenwherry 1 Zwartble 35kg £185, P J Kane 2 Texel 33kg £184, 4 Texel 28kg £180, E Hamilton,, Cushendun 5 Texel 27kg £178, A Wishart, Ballywalter 25 Crossbred 28.5kg £178, S White 14 Texel 28.5kg £178, E S Hall, Ballycarry 2 Texel 28.5kg £178, A Millar, Antrim 17 Texel 27.5kg £177, H Warnock, Ballywalter 19 Texel 25kg £176, A C Hunter, Larne 2 Texel 27kg £176, K Bell, Broughshane 22 Cheviot 30.5kg £176, J McAuley, Ballynure 24 Suffolk 25.5kg £176, A Wishart 10 Crossbred 28.5kg £176, A Millar20 Suffolk 28.5 £176, P J Kane 12 Texel 25kg £175, M Wright, Carnlough 1 Texel 29kg £175, L Anderson, Kilwaughter 3 Crossbred 27kg £175, E Hamilton 18 Texel 27.5kg £175, R Workman, Kilwaughter 1 Crossbred 34kg £175, G Martin 21 Texel 24kg £175, R Gingles, Larne 2 Texel 29kg £175, B Blaney, Cushendall 5 Mule 28.5kg £175, A Millar 7 Texel 27.5kg £175 and A McNeill, Toomebridge 1 Cheviot 30kg £175.
Fat ewes 685.
First quality
Suffolk- £150- £276
Texel- £150- £294
Crossbred- £120- £168
Blackface- £70- £108
