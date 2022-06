Record breaking cow trade at Saintfield

FAT CATTLE; Another record breaking cow trade with cows selling to £2175 for a 830kg Lim, £262 per 100kg. Heifers sold to £1873 for a 650kg Char, £288 per 100kg. Fr Cows sold to £1532 for a 790kg, £194 per 100kg.

Leading prices; Ardglass Producer Lim Cow 830kg £262 £2175, Drumbo Producer Her Cow 900kg £210 £1890, AA Cows 830kg £222 £1842, 720kg £206 £1483, Downpatrick Producer Char Heifers 650kg £288 £1873, 690kg £258 £1780, 670kg £254 £1701, 560kg £272 £1523, 590kg £258 £1522, 630kg £239 £1505, 550kg £260 £1430, 610kg £230 £1403, Seaforde Producer AA Cow 890kg £193 £1717, Ballynahinch Producer BB Cow 760kg £221 £1679, Donaghadee Producer Sim Cow 880kg £190 £1672, Kircubbin Producer Sim Cows 810kg £196 £1587, 730kg £184 £1343, Downpatrick Producer Lim Cow 740kg £213 £1576, Kircubbin producer Fr Cow 790kg £194 £1532, Downpatrick Producer Fr Cow 690kg £181 £1248, Moira Producer FR Cows 670kg £185 £1239, 630kg £170 £1071, Ardglass producer Hol Cows 760kg £162 £1231, 680kg £162 £1101, 720kg £140 £1008, Lisburn Producer FR Cow 670kg £151 £1011.

BULLOCKS; 95 sold to an excellent demand of £1550 for a 500kg Lim (310) with other quality sorts selling to £3.20 a Kg - 440kg £1440 for a Char.

Leading Prices; Ardglass producer Lims 500kg £1550, 510kg £1490, 470kg £1430, 500kg £1380, 470kg £1370, 450kg £1330, 460kg £1330, 440kg £1300, 450kg £1300, 470kg £1295, 500kg £1290, 400kg £1260, 450kg £1250, 460kg £1250, 440kg £1225, 430kg £1210, 500kg £1200, 400kg £1185, 420kg £1180, 390kg £1180, 420kg £1180, 420kg £1180, 400kg £1170, 390kg £1145, 440kg £1140, 360kg £1080, 350kg £1060, Downpatrick producer Chars 550kg £1525, 500kg £1490, 520kg £1475, Newtownards producer Chars 500kg £1480, 480kg £1470, 450kg £1440.

HEIFERS; 80 sold to £1600 for a 600kg Lim (268) Lighter sorts sold to £1145 for a 370kg (310)

Leading Prices; Ardglass producer Lims 600kg £1600, 540kg £1450, 500kg £1430, 500kg £1400, 370kg £1145, 380kg £1075, 500kg £1060, 440kg £1035, 360kg £1005, 450kg £1000, Carryduff producer Lim 590kg £1590, Kircubbin producer Lim 550kg £1260, Comber producer Chars 520kg £1430, 490kg £1340, 490kg £1305, Newtownards producer Chars 460kg £1240, 430kg £1200, Killyleagh producer 520kg £1200, 390kg £1070, 400kg £1060, 390kg £1000.

DROPPED CALVES; sold to £530 for a AA Bull & £420 for a Lim Heifer.