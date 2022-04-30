Record breaking Limousin breeders choose Mayo All Guard boluses

As the breeders of the current world record priced Limousin heifer, ‘Wilodge Posh Spice’ and countless other successes in the show and sale rings over the years the achievements speak for themselves.

And when only the best will do, Paul Tippetts and partner Christine Williams opt for Mayo All Guard Cattle and Sheep boluses to ensure that their stock are in tip top condition all year round.

“We’ve been using the Mayo All Guard range on both our cattle and sheep for the past few years and we’ve been delighted with the results,” says Paul.

Wilodge Posh Spice - Current world record priced heifer.

“We do quite a bit of embryo transfer work with the cattle so it’s vital that both our donor cows and recipients are firing on all cylinders. We’ve achieved some great results since using the boluses and the stock look really well on them.

“We really like the fact that there are high levels of Cobalt, Selenium and Copper in the boluses but in particular we like the fact that the Iodine levels are so high. We know how important correct Iodine supplementation is for both fertility and calf vigour at birth. We are very pleased on both fronts.

“When you compare the specs against others, the Mayo All Guard boluses are tremendous value for money and we would not hesitate in recommending them to other pedigree and commercial breeders,” concludes Paul.