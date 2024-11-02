The atmosphere at Markethill Mart Ring One on October 24, 2024, was electric, as buyers from across the UK and Ireland eagerly participated in this highly anticipated event.

The sale achieved a remarkable 98% clearance rate, highlighting the quality of the offerings. Alongside the record-breaking heifer, two others sold for over £7,000, four surpassed £5,000, and twelve reached over £4,000. The top 10 heifers averaged an exceptional £5,960, contributing to an overall sale average of £4,090.

Congratulations to Martin and the Tumilty team for their unwavering dedication and meticulous attention to detail, which undoubtedly contributed to this outstanding success.

A heartfelt thank you to everyone who attended, making this event truly memorable.

