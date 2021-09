Record breaking price of £2130 paid at Saintfield

Record breaking prices paid for bullocks, 1000kg £2130.

Fat cattle: 115 fats sold to a record trade of £2130 for a 1000kg Charolais bullock, £213 per 100kg.

Heifers sold to £1708 for a 730kg Charolais, £234 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £1541 for a 820kg Charolais, £188 per 100kg.

Friesian cows sold to £1260 for a 900kg, £140 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais bullock 1000kg £213 £2130, Charolais Heifers 730kg £234 £1708, 630kg £222 £1398, Charolais Heifers over 36 months 820kg £202 £1656, 790kg £205 £1619, 800kg £200 £1600, 720kg £214 £1540, 710kg £217 £1540, 700kg £214 £1498, 670kg £214 £1433, 680kg £209 £1421, 650kg £210 £1365, 660kg £206 £1360, Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 850kg £219 £1861, 720kg £223 £1605, 700kg £208 £1456, Millisle producer Limousin heifers 650kg £238 £1547, 700kg £216 £1512, 600kg £230 £1380, 610kg £224 £1366, Kircubbin producer Charolais Cows 820kg £188 £1541, 740kg £192 £1420, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 710kg £216 £1533, 620kg £232 £1438, Comber producer Limousin cows 810kg £179 £1450, 790kg £175 £1382, Portaferry producer Saler bull 1040kg £138 £1435, Dromara producer Limousin cows 750kg £190 £1425, 720kg £172 £1238, Crossgar producer Limousin heifer 650kg £217 £1410, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus cows 760kg £166 £1261, 730kg £159 £1160, Belfast producer Friesian cow 900kg £140 £1260, Portaferry producer Friesian cows 840kg £138 £1159, 780kg £144 £1123, 770kg £136 £1047, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 800kg £140 £1120, 740kg £147 £1087, 690kg £145 £1000, Carryduff producer Friesian cows 750kg £142 £1065, 730kg £139 £1014 and Ballynahinch producer Friesian cow 740kg £132 £976, 700kg £136 £952.

Bullocks: Another great entry of 130 bullocks sold to outstanding prices of £1520 for a 690kg Aberdeen Angus (221).

Other sorts sold to £1310 for a 500kg Charolais (262).

Lighter sorts sold to £1240 for a 410kg Charolais (302).

Leading prices: Ardglass producer Aberdeen Angus 690kg £1520, Markethill producer Charolais 500kg £1310, 450kg £1290, 410kg £1240, 420kg £1220, 450kg £1200, Ballykinlar producer Charolais 570kg £1300, 550kg £1270, 550kg £1250, 500kg £1240, 520kg £1210, 450kg £1190, 420kg £1170, 460kg £1140, 430kg £1130, 440kg £1130, 320kg £1110, 400kg £1100, 400kg £1030, 400kg £1010, Crossgar producer Charolais 510kg £1300, 600kg £1300, 520kg £1280, 530kg £1260, 440kg £1230, 430kg £1160, 440kg £1150, 400kg £1130, Clough producer Limousins 450kg £1160, 470kg £1160, 450kg £1150, 430kg £1110, 440kg £1110, 400kg £1100, 420kg £1100, 400kg £1090, 400kg £1070, 390kg £1050, 360kg £1000, Downpatrick producer Limousins 420kg £1120, 420kg £1090 and Downpatrick producer Limousins 460kg £1150, 430kg £1080, 450kg £1000, 390kg £990.

Heifers: Good entry of 90 heifers sold to £1300 for a 590kg Charolais (220).

Lighter sorts sold to £1025 for a 340kg Charolais, (301).

Leading prices: Dromara producer Charolais 590kg £1300, 560kg £1225, 550kg £1210, 540kg £1200, Comber producer Limousins 530kg £1205, 500kg £1165, 470kg £1120, Comber producer Charolais 510kg £1180, 490kg £1155, 470kg £1100, 480kg £1100, Markethill producer Charolais 440kg £1100, 410kg £1085, 370kg £1055, 340kg £1025, 340kg £990, Ballynahinch producer Sims 450kg £1100, 390kg £1015, 370kg £960 and Downpatrick producer Simmentals 440kg £1050, 450kg £1040, 430kg £1000.