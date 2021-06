Record breaking prices at Saintfield cattle sale

FAT CATTLE; 85 fats sold to record prices with young Bulls selling to £240 per 100kg, 630kg £1512 for a Char and Cows selling to £234 per 100kg, 670kg £1567 for a Lim. Bulls sold to £1698 for a 790kg Lim, £215 per 100kg.

Leading Prices: Saintfield producer Lim Bull 790kg £215 £1698, Ballynahinch producer Lim Cows 670kg £234 £1567, 710kg £210 £1491, 750kg £191 £1432, 660kg £214 £1412, 640kg £213 £1363, 730kg £168 £1226, Scarva producer Char Bull 630kg £240 £1512, Crossgar producer Lim Cow 760kg £198 £1504, Ballynahinch producer Char Bull 960kg £153 £1468, Ballynahinch producer Fr Bull 770kg £189 £1455, Ballynahinch producer Char Bullock 690kg £210 £1449, Char Heifer 660kg £210 £1386, Belfast producer Lim Cow 780kg £184 £1435, Downpatrick producer Lim Cows 810kg £178 £1424, 740kg £192 £1420, Dromara producer Lim Cow 750kg £191 £1432, Crumlin producer Daq Cow 840kg £168 £1411, Saintfield producer Sim Cow 790kg £174 £1375, Downpatrick producer Lim Cows 870kg £158 £1374, 880kg

£155 £1364, Ballykinlar producer Char Cows 750kg £183 £1372, 690kg £194 £1338, 700kg £186 £1302, 730kg £168 £1226, 610kg £197 £1201, Bangor producer Sim Cow 730kg £174 £1270, Ballynahinch producer MB Cows 850kg £148 £1258, 810kg £145 £1175, Fr Cow 770kg £142 £1093, Ballynahinch producer Lim Cow 730kg £172 £1255, Portaferry producer Fr Cows 800kg £144 £1152, 760kg £140 £1064, 740kg £138 £1021, Newtownards producer Fr Cows 740kg £140 £1036, 790kg £128 £1011, 680kg £138 £938, Crossgar producer Fr Cows 720kg £135 £972, 670kg £137 £918.

BULLOCKS: 85 sold to a flying trade of £1570 for a 660kg Lim (238) with lighter sorts selling to £1135 for a 360kg Lim (315)

Leading prices: Carryduff producer Lims 660kg £1570, 640kg £1380, 500kg £1200, Ballynahinch producer Lim 680kg £1550, Carryduff producer Chars 540kg £1400, 570kg £1380, 560kg £1360, 550kg £1300, 540kg £1270, Portaferry producer Lims 520kg £1380, 520kg £1355, 500kg £1290, 480kg £1270, Ballynahinch producer Hers 600kg £1380, 600kg £1170, Saintfield producer AAs 600kg £1270, 600kg £1235, 550kg £1100, Newtownards producer Chars 440kg £1225, 400kg £1120, 420kg £1095, Ballynahinch producer Chars 420kg £1200, 400kg £1090, Downpatrick producer Lims 420kg £1190, Castlewellan producer Lims 450kg £1160, 400kg £1100, 400kg £980, Ballygowan producer Lims 360kg £1135, 340kg £1025, 350kg £1005, 320kg £990, Hillsborough producer Chars 330kg £1000, 320kg £995, 290kg £905.

HEIFERS; 70 sold to Exceptional trade of £1200 for a 400kg Char (300)

Leading prices: Ballykinlar producer Chars 400kg £1200, 450kg £1180, 470kg £1170, 420kg £1160, 440kg £1160, 450kg £1160, 460kg £1150, 400kg £1090, 380kg £1070, 400kg £1040, 400kg £1030, 390kg £1020, 400kg £990, 400kg £970, 420kg £970, 390kg £950, 390kg £945, 350kg £920, 300kg £900, 320kg £900, Downpatrick producer Chars 500kg £1130, 450kg £1050, 450kg £1000, Downpatrick producer Lims 400kg £1070, 400kg £1060, 360kg £1000, 350kg £930, Downpatrick producer Chars 320kg £860, 320kg £850, 290kg £800.

DROPPED CALVES; sold to a strong demand of £430 for a 3 week old Lim Bull & Heifer calves from the same pen sold to £415