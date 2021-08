Record breaking prices for bullock at Saintfield, prices to £2038

A lot of quality stock on offer.

Fat cattle: Record prices in the fat ring sold to £2038 for a 860kg Limousin bullock, £237 per 100kg.

Other bullocks for the same pen sold to £248 per 100kg, 820kg £2033 for a Charolais.

cows sold to £1682 for a 890kg Limousin, £189 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais and Limousin bullocks 860kg £237 £2038, 820kg £248 £2033, 820kg £233 £1910, 740kg £221 £1635, Lisburn producer Limousin cows 890kg £189 £1682, 750kg £176 £1320, Crumlin producer Aberdeen Angus cows 920kg £169 £1554, 980kg £130 £1275, Killyleagh producer Aberdeen Angus bull 1050kg £141 £1480, Kircubbin producer Sim bull 920kg £159 £1462, Saintfield producer Sh cow 700kg £192 £1344, Clough producer Aberdeen Angus cow 890kg £147 £1308, Carryduff producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 590kg £220 £1298, 710kg £182 £1292, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus cow 800kg £160 £1280, Lisburn producer Limousin bull 780kg £160 £1248, Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 850kg £143 £1215, 770kg £138 £1062 and Downpatrick producer Belgian Blue cows 600kg £196 £1176, 710kg £164 £1165, 630kg £180 £1134, 610kg £180 £1098.

Bullocks: sold to strong demand of £1600 for a 700kg Limousin (229).

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais and Limousins 700kg £1600, 650kg £1510, 640kg £1460, 650kg £1460, 660kg £1450, 600kg £1415, 570kg £1290, 580kg £1220, Comber producer Chars 610kg £1300, 620kg £1300, 520kg £1130, 500kg £1100, Greyabbey producer Limousin 500kg £1280, Ballynahinch producer Chars 600kg £1230, 550kg £1215, 550kg £1210, 530kg £1205, 500kg £1190, 540kg £1180, 490kg £1160, 450kg £1155, 450kg £1110, 450kg £1080, Dromara producer Hers 550kg £1225, 450kg £1120, 450kg £1100, 500kg £1080 and Comber producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1250, 560kg £1125, 500kg £1050.

Heifers: Sold to £1255 for a 530kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (237).

Leading prices: Dromara producer Blonde d’Aquitaines 530kg £1255, 510kg £1165 and Comber producer Charolais 450kg £1100, 470kg £1100, 420kg £1055.