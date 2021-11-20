Record Charolais trade at Swatragh

Over the course of the afternoon, 31 bulls sold to an average price of £4,515 and a clearance rate of 86%. Two in-calf females were also sold, reaching an average price of £4,357.50.

The highest price of the day, at 15,000gns, was reached by the Supreme and Senior Champion Stranagone Reagan. Reagan is no stranger to success, having earned the titles of Reserve Supreme and Junior Champion at Balmoral in October 2021. This impressive 20-month-old comes from the herd of R McWilliams of Maghera, Co Londonderry, and was sired by Balmoral 2016’s Supreme Champion, Stranagone Jones. His dam is Falleninch Fanna, a daughter of Prime Colombo. Reagan will be making the journey to Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, to join the herd of winning bidder W Kingaby.

The next highest price of 9,400gns was secured by Reserve Overall and Intermediate Champion Tullygarley Roscoe. Roscoe was bred by J K Currie of Ballymena, Co Antrim, and was born to Tulleygarley Flojo – a daughter of Tullygarley Rollerball. His sire is the popular easy-calver Blelack Digger. Winning the bid and taking Roscoe home to their herd is S Hunter of Bushmills, Co Antrim.

Coming in at a price of 8,400gns was another Blelack Digger son, this time from the herd of T Phair of Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, Brogher Robroy. Robroy’s dam is Brogher Natalia, a daughter of the 26,000gns Balbithan Vespasian. Robroy will soon be settling into his new home in Downpatrick, Co Down, under the care of winning bidder J Carson.

Next to sell was Reserve Intermediate Champion Kenaghan Ronsie, reaching a price of 7,800gns. Ronsie was bred by L Ruddy of Strabane, Co Tyrone, and was sired by the popular AI bull Liscally Eti. His dam is Tawny Java, a Pirate daughter who boasts an impressive calving ease direct EBV of +10.2. W Donnell was the lucky winning bidder, who will soon be introducing Ronsie to his herd in Donemana, Co Tyrone.

Securing the title of Junior Champion and reaching a price of 6,700gns was another from the herd of R McWilliams, Stranagone Roman. Like Reagan before him, Roman was also sired by the very easy-calving Stranagone Jones. Roman is out of Stranagone Hadi, a daughter of the 55,000gns Thrunton Voldemort. Taking this charming young 13-month-old home is winning bidder S Taylor of Ligoneil, Belfast.

The next highest price of the day was 6,000gns, obtained by Reserve Senior Champion Woodpark Robin. This 19-month-old comes from the well-known herd of W Short of Omagh, Co Tyrone, and was sired by the 11,000gns Woodpark Elgin. Robin’s dam is Woodpark Melody, a daughter of Blelack Digger. Robin will be journeying to his new home in Auchnarrow, Moray, courtesy of winning bidder W J Frazer and Sons.

Killadeas Roly secured the next highest price of 5,800gns, from the herd of S and D Bothwell in Ballinamallard, Co Fermanagh. Roly is out of Killadeas Nora, a daughter of Gwenog Braveheart, and was sired by Westcarse Houdini, who sold for 14,000gns at Carlisle in 2013. Winning bidders Gowdy will soon be introducing Roly to his new herd in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim.

The hammer came down twice at the next highest price of 4,000gns, firstly for another bull from S and D Bothwell’s herd, Killadeas Rodney. This 15-month-old’s sire is the 11,000gns Battleford Laser, who was Intermediate Champion at Stirling in 2017. His dam is Killadeas Holly, a daughter of another Stirling Champion: the 16,000gns Blackford Dynamite. Securing the winning bid this time was J Adams of Magherafelt, Co Londonderry.

The second bull to sell for 4,000gns was Sandelford Rafa, a 17-month-old from the herd of G Henderson in Bushmills, Co Antrim. Rafa was born to Sandelford Maria, a daughter of the 17,000gns Balthayock Gladiator, and his sire is the popular AI bull Harestone Hercules. Rafa will soon be settling into his new herd in Maghera, Co Londonderry, courtesy of winning bidder J Bradley.

The top price for females was 4,600gns, and was secured by Reserve Female Champion Brogher Ruth. Ruth is another from the herd of T Phair, and was scanned at four months in calf to Whitecliffe James at the time of sale. Ruth’s sire is the 10,000gns Goldies Icon, and her dam is Brogher Janet, another daughter of Blelack Digger. Winning the bid and taking Ruth home to their herd is S Doonan of Kinawley, Co Fermanagh.

Finally, selling for a final price of 3,700gns was the Female Champion Drumacritten Poppy. This 24-month-old heifer is from the herd of G Nelson of Rosslea, Co Fermanagh, and was scanned at three months in-calf at the time of the sale. Poppy was sired by Tweeddale Lookout, and her dam is Drumacritten Molly, a daughter of Pirate. Winning the bid this time and taking Poppy back to their holding in Ballycastle, Co Antrim is G McIlroy.

Results:

Class 1 – Bull, born on or between 4 February and 18 April 2020: 1st – R McWilliams – Stranagone Reagan – s. Stranagone Jones; 2nd – W Short – Woodpark Robin – s. Woodpark Elgin; 3rd – C Todd – Pinehill Rambo – s. Mornity Nero; 4th – M Connolly – Palace Raymondo – s. Fury Merchant

Class 2 – Bull, born on or between 1 and 16 May 2020: 1st – W D and J A Connolly – Brigadoon Remus – s. Newhouse Maxamus; 2nd – R S and A Todd – Cappagh Ransom – s. Mornity Nero; 3rd – S and A Bellew – Kiltybane Rightbull – s. Clenagh Jasper 2; 4th – B Quinn – Hillview Rocko – s. Roughan Mask

Class 3 – Bull, born on or between 21 May and 3 June 2020: 1st – J K Currie – Tullygarley Roscoe – s. Blelack Digger; 2nd – T Phair – Brogher Robroy – s. Blelack Digger; 3rd – P Hackett – Fury Rocco – s. Carrickbrack 96 Hutch; 4th – R S and A Todd – Cappagh Regal – s. Cappagh Gabriel

Class 4 – Bull, born on or between 4 June and 3 July 2020: 1st – L Ruddy – Kenaghan Ronsie – s. Liscally Eti; 2nd – R McWilliams – Stranagone Rex – s. Stranagone Jones; 3rd – G Henderson – Sandelford Rafa – s. Harestone Hercules; 4th – S and D Bothwell – Killadeas Roly – s. Westcarse Houdini

Class 5 – Bull, born on or between 4 and 23 July 2020: 1st – S and D Bothwell – Killadeas Rodney – s. Battleford Laser; 2nd – W Short – Woodpark Romulus – s. Deeside Gulliver; 3rd – J K Currie – Tullygarley Rolex – s. Derryharney Outstanding; 4th – S and D Bothwell – Killadeas Rodger – s. Battleford Laser

Class 6 – Bull, born on or between 4 August and 31 October 2020: 1st – R McWilliams – Stranagone Roman – s. Stranagone Jones; 2nd – S McGovern – Ratoary Rockstar – s. Scardaune Mark; 3rd – P Hackett – Fury Rocky – s. Fury Merchant; 4th – Devine Brothers – Brownhill Richied – s. Brownhill Harry

Class 7 – Female, born on or after 16 April 2019: 1st – G Nelson – Drumacritten Poppy – s. Tweeddale Lookout; 2nd – T Phair – Brogher Ruth – s. Goldies Icon

Senior Championship – Overall best bull from Classes 1-2 - Champion – R McWilliams – Stranagone Reagan – s. Stranagone Jones. Reserve – W Short – Woodpark Robin – s. Woodpark Elgin

Intermediate Championship – Overall best bull from Classes 3-4 - Champion – J K Currie – Tullygarley Roscoe – s. Blelack Digger. Reserve – L Ruddy – Kenaghan Ronsie – s. Liscally Eti.

Junior Championship – Overall best bull from Classes 5-6 - Champion – R McWilliams – Stranagone Roman – s. Stranagone Jones. Reserve – S McGovern – Ratoary Rockstar – s. Scardaune Mark.

Female Championship – Overall best female from Class 7 - Champion – G Nelson – Drumacritten Poppy – s. Tweeddale Lookout. Reserve – T Phair – Brogher Ruth – s. Goldies Icon.

Male Championship – Overall best bull from Classes 1-6 - Champion – R McWilliams – Stranagone Reagan – s. Stranagone Jones. Reserve – J K Currie – Tullygarley Roscoe – s. Blelack Digger.