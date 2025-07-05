Record price for Dorset Horns at sale held at Ballyclare Market (1976)

A record top price of 202 guineas was received by Mr Norman Wallace of Lylehill, Templepatrick, for a ram lamb at the Dorset Horn and Poll Sheep Society’s second successive show and sale at McCIelland’s Mart, Ballyclare, reported Farming Life in 1976.

The buyers had been the Hillsborough Research Institute.

There was keen bidding for quality animals particularly for those offered by Mr Wallace who also received 140 guineas from Mr J Whelan of Belfast and 135 guineas from Mr K Hunter of Moneymore for two lambs lambs.

Mr S Small of Drumcrow, Lurgan, paid 100 guineas and the Hillsborough Research Institute a further 100 guineas for ram lambs from the same breeder.

Pictured in June 1992 are the 89th annual Ballymena Show which was held in the town’s showgrounds are Lady Arran, wife of the Agriculture Minister, with show chairman Brian King and Bill Hodges of the Department of Agriculture. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

The entry of 103 showed a slight increase over the previous year and the animals were judged by Mr John Mills of the Department of Agriculture for Northern Ireland.

The splendid hay-making weather, speculated Farming Life, had reduced the attendance to a minimum but those attending were all customers and the lots on offer met with enthusiastic bidding and, with the exception of one single animal, the entire entry was completely cleared.

The William Marshall Cup for the supreme champion of the show was won by Mr Robert Gamble, Hill Farm, Ballyminetra, Bangor, Co Down, and the Cooper Wellcome perpetual challenge cup for the best opposite sex went to champion which was won by Mr Ernest McKnight, Ivy Lodge, Cascum, Banbridge, Co Down.

Mr McKnight also won the Helmatac supreme trophy for the best group of three ram lambs.

The sun was splitting the stones in Ballymena in June 1992 for the final day of the 89th annual agricultural show. Among those at the show was Scottish visitor Tom Millar. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

The record breaking prices paid for Mr Norman Wallace's ram Iambs were as follows: 202 guineas paid by Hillsborough Research Institute; 140 guineas paid by Mr Wheeler, “Tenderlamb”, Belfast; 135 guineas paid by Mr K Hunter, Moneymore; 105 guineas and 100 guineas paid by Hillsborough RI; 100 guineas paid by Mr F Small, Drumcrow, Lurgan; 95 guineas paid by Lord O'Neill, Shane's Castle, Antrim.

The class winners were as follows:

Class 1 - Robert Gamble, Hill Farm, Ballyminetra, for rams born before September 30, 1975. This animal was also supreme champion. It was sold to Robert McCreary, Ballynure, for 90 guineas.

Class 2 - In a class of 33 for the ram lamb championship. Mr Ernest McKnight, Ivy Lodge, Cascum, Banbridge, was placed first, second and third. The winner was bought for export for 87 guineas, the second prizewinner was bought by Perry Brothers, Urney, Strabane, for 61 guineas and the third prize winner bought by Mr E Foster, Greyabbey for 50 guineas.

Sammy Joe Eakins, four, from Cootehill, Co Cavan, keeps cool at the 89th annual Ballymena agricultural show in June 1992. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Class 3 - Pedigree Dorset Horn ewe lamb was won by Mr Ernest McKnight, Banbridge, and sold for export for 58 guineas. This animal was also best opposite sex to champion.

Class 4 - Pedigree Dorset horn ewe, born before September 30, 1975. The winner was Mr Robert Gamble, Hill Farm, Bangor, and was sold to Perry Brothers, Strabane, for 50 guineas.

Ulstermen to fore at Stoneleigh: Northern Ireland farmers had their most successful ever outing at the Royal Agricultural Society of England’s “Royal Show” at Stonleigh, Warwickshire reported Farming Life.

In particular, two men hit the national as well as local headlines, namely Tullygarley, Ballymena cattle breeder, John Currie, received the highest accolade at the show in the livestock section, by taking the supreme championship with his Charolais stock sire, Tavy Gondolier.

Pictured in June 1992 at the 89th annual Ballymena Show is Hackney champion Joe Quigg from Londonderry with Ingfield Black Prince. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Northern Ireland Charolais Club secretary, Tom Clarke, said Mr Currie’s bull had won in the face of what he described as “massive opposition” drawn from the north of Scotland to the south coast of Devon.

Meanwhile, Ballymoney man, Sam Moore, won the Burke Perpetual Challenge Cup, presented to the maker of the machine of most outstanding merit at the show with his “Uni-Drill” direct drilling machine.

On the trade stands, the Ulster exhibitors reported a flying trade with one dealer, S H Watterson of Magherafelt, who reported orders from several continental countries, including Holland and Denmark. All the firms machines on exhibition were sold only hours after the show’s opening with other orders flooding in.