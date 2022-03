Record price for Lim bull at Saintfield

FAT CATTLE: sold to a Flying Trade, with Fat Bulls selling to £1917 for a 900kg Lim, £213 per 100kg. Bullocks sold to £1806 for a 840kg Sh, £215 per 100kg. Fat Cows sold to £1663 for a 880kg Char, £189 per 100kg. Fr Cows sold to Record prices per 100kg, 770kg £167 £1285. Well fleshed Fr Cows sold from £145 - £167 per 100kg.