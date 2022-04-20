Record prices and 100% clearance at Gigginstown House Angus sale

A combination of on-farm sale conducted by Ballyjamesduff Mart and online using the MartEye platform saw record demand with all 22 pedigree bulls, and all 18 heifers selling for a record 100% clearance rate.

This year’s bull draft featured a number of embryo transfer bulls bred from leading Canadian sires including Northern Improvement 448 and KBJ Conquer All, leading to a record average bull price of €3,750 and a top price of €5,700 for the 18 month old bull Gigginstown Gaffer Extra.

Gigginstown offered 18 heifers for sale with 13 in calf and five maidens selling for a record average price of €4,400 each, led for the second year in a row by the only Red Angus heifer on offer “Gigginstown Red Game Bird” who reached a top price of €7,100.

To celebrate this record breaking sale Gigginstown House Angus will now donate a cheque for €14,200 (twice the top price at the sale) to a Ukrainian charity helping refugees to settle in Ireland in recognition of the work done by Gigginstown Angus Assistant Manager Max Zinchenko who with his family hail from Ukraine.

Gigginstown Farm Manager Joe O’Mahony said: “We were delighted to welcome back crowds to our Annual Angus Sale after two years of online sales only. The record crowds and record prices are a testament to the popularity of the Pedigree Angus Breeding and the Certified Angus Beef Program here in Ireland.

“We sincerely thank all of our buyers for their support and we wish them every success with their stock. As always Gigginstown House Angus will stand behind every animal we sell. If any other breeders wish to join in the Gigginstown Angus success story, please call or visit us at any time as we will always have a young bull or a 5-star heifer suitable for every breeder.