Record prices for cattle at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring Cow Heifers sold to a top of £2022-10 for a 730kg B/B. to £277 for an Irvinestown Producer. this was followed by a 760kg Ch. to £1991-20 @£262 per 100kg for a Dungannon Producer. Beef Cows sold to £2197-60 for a 820kg Lim. to £268 for a Cookstown Producer, followed by a 850kg Sim. to £2074 @£244 per 100kg for a Fintona Producer.
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1398-60 for a 740kg to £189 per 100kg with an 800kg selling to £180 (£1400)
Friesian Cow Heifers sold to £176 for a 660kg (£1161-60) Fat Bulls sold to £1948-20 for a 1020kg Ch. to £191 and selling to £236 per 100kg for a 750kg B/B. (£1770)
Fat Steers sold to £2169-60 for a 960kg Ch. to £226. Friesian Steers sold to £1319-90 for a 670kg to £197. Fat Heifers sold to £1575 for a 630kg Ch. to £250 with Friesians to £194 for a 610kg (£1183-40)
In the Store Rings Heavy Steers set a new record with a 955kg Lim. to £2610 (£273) and a 910kg Lim. to £2470 (£271) and selling to a high of £278 per 100kg for a 730kg Ch. to £2030.
Forward lots sold to £1690 for a 570kg Lim. (£296) with a 550kg Lim. to £1600 (£291)
Med Weights sold to £1500 for a 500kg Lim. with a 485kg Ch. to £1450 (£299)
Smaller Sorts sold to £940 for a 340kg Ch. Heavy Heifers sold to £1710 for a 645kg Lim. (£265) and selling to £270 per 100kg for a 600kg Lim. to £1620.
Forward Lots sold to £1480 for a 520kg Lim. (£284) with a 515Kg Lim. to £1420 (£275)
Med Weights sold to £1220 for a 430kg Ch. (£283)
Smaller Sorts sold to £960 for a 375kg Ch. Weanling Males sold to £1290 for a 400kg Ch. (£322) with a 395kg Ch. to £1120 (£283)
Weanling Heifers sold to £1250 for a 480kg Ch. (£260) with a 350kg Lim. to £1010 (£288)
Dairy Cows sold to £1980 for Calved Heifer.
Breeding Bulls sold to £1800 twice for Chars. Suckler Outfits sold to £1930 Springers sold to £1390. Young Bull Calves sold to £435 for Lim. Heifer Calves sold to £450 for Lim. Reared Male Lumps sold to £640 for Ch. Reared Female Lumps sold to £960 for Lim.
LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS:Irvinestown Producer 730kg B/B. to £277 (£2022-10) Cookstown Producer 820kg Lim. to £268 (£2197-60) Dungannon Producer 760kg Lim. to £262 (£1991-20) Fintona Producer 850kg Sim. to £244 (£2074) Newtownbutler Producer 790kg Lim. to £243 (£1919-70) Armagh Producer 670kg Lim. to £242 (£1621-40) Galbally Producer 720kg Ch. to £242 (£1742-40) Clogher Producer 700kg Ch. to £239 (£1673) Clogher Producer 640kg Lim. to £242 (£1497-60) Dungannon Producer 690kg Lim. to £232 (£1600-80) Dungannon Producer 720kg Lim. to £232 (£1670-40) Armagh Producer 700kg Lim. to £232 (£1624) Augher Producer 660kg Ch. to £230 (£1518)
Other quality lots sold from £190 to £228 per 100kg
2nd quality coloured lots sold from £156 to £187 per 100kg
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1400 for an 800kg to £180 reaching a top of £189 for a 740kg to £1398-60 others sold from £162 to £177 per 100kg
Friesian Cow Heifers sold to £176 for a 660kg to £1161-60
Plainer lots sold from £120 to £152 per 100kg
Poorer types sold from £90 to £116 per 100kg
FAT BULLS: Dungannon Producer 750kg B/B. to £236 (£1770) Ballygawley Producer 840kg Lim. to £206 (£1730-40) Dungannon Producer 990kg Sal. to £198 (£1960-20) Ballinamallard Producer 910kg Ch. to £194 (£1765-40) Omagh Producer 1020kg Ch. to £191 (£1948-20) Derrylin Producer 850kg Her. to £190 (£1615) Lisnaskea Producer 1090kg Her. to £176 (£1918-40) Omagh Producer 1080kg Hol. to £173 (£1868-40)
FAT STEERS: 790kg AA. to £231 (£1824-90) 960kg Ch. to £226 (£2169-60) 750kg Ch. to £226. 630kg AA. to £222. 600kg Ch. to £221. 580kg S/H. to £217. 710kg Ch. to £217. 630kg Ch. to £217. 660kg Ch. to £216. 630kg Fr. to £198. 680kg B/B. to £198. 670kg Fr. to £197. With other Friesians selling from £182 to £195 per 100kg
FAT HEIFERS: 630kg Ch. to £250. 580kg Lim. to £250. 550kg Ch. to £246. 680kg Ch. to £243. 580kg Ch. to £243. 610kg Lim. to £241. 580kg Lim. to £240. 560kg Lim. to £240. 640kg Ch. to £239. 560kg Lim. to £230. 670kg St. to £219. 580kg Her. to £217. Friesians sold from £148 to £194 per 100kg for 610kg 1183-40)
STORE BULLOCKS
Records smashed again in this popular section with a 955kg Lim. selling to £2610 (£273 per 100k) and a 910kg Lim. to £2470 (£271) and selling to a high of £278 per 100kg for a 730kg Ch. to £2030. With most other quality lots selling from £236 to £275 per 100kg.Forward lots sold to £1690 for a 570kg Lim. (£296) with a 550kg Lim. selling to £1600 (£291)
LEADING PRICES: Armagh Producer 955kg Lim. to £2610 (£273) 910kg Lim. to £2470 (£271) 820kg Lim. to £2220 (£270) and 780kg Lim. to £2090 (£268) T McKelvey Annahilt 855kg Ch. to £2070 (£242) 820kg Sim. to £2070 (£252) 770kg Lim. to £1920 (£249) 730kg Daq. to £1900 (£260) and 745kg Sim. to £1880 (£252) M Kells Portadown 785kg Daq. to £2060 (£262) and 730kg Ch. to £1890 (£259) S D I McKelvey Hillisborough 730kg Ch. to £2030 (£278) 860kg Lim. to £2000 (£236) 815kg Lim. to £2000 (£245) 735kg Ch. to £1880 (£256) and 745kg Ch. to £1880 (£252) E James Dungannon 755kg Lim. to £2000 (£265) R Hall Fivemiletown 810kg Ch. to £1910 (£236) Wm. Smiton Fintona 690kg Ch. to £1900 (£275) and 705kg Ch. to £1850 (£262) Forward lots sold to £1690 for a 570kg Lim. (£296) for W Sommerville Pomeroy. G Johnston Stewartstown 595kg Lim. to £1670 (£280) B Doherty Clogher 585kg AA. to £1610 (£275) M Meegan Eskra 550kg Lim. to £1600 (£291) S Campbell Clogher 595kg Lim. to £1590 (£267) 575kg Lim. to £1550 (£269) 590kg Ch. to £1540 (£261) and 575kg Lim. to £1400 (£243) B Connelly Trillick 555kg Ch. to £1480 (£266) L Furey Plumbridge 575kg Lim. to £1440 (£250) T Cassidy Augher 505kg Ch. to £1410 (£279) and 505kg Lim. to £1380 (£273) J Allen Aughnacloy 535kg Lim. to £1340 (£250)
MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: B L Jenkinson Portadown 500kg Lim. to £1500 (£300) L Furey Plumbridge 485kg Ch. to £1450 (£299) and 495kg Ch. to £1420 (£287) G Renaghan Armagh 500kg Ch. to £1250 (£250) J R McAree Keady 500kg Ch. to £1230 (£246) 495kg AA. to £1120 (£226) and 445kg AA. to £1110 (£271) E Smith Ballygawley 500kg AA. to £1200 (£240) M Allen Benburb 495kg Lim. to £1150 (£232) Boa Island Producer 425kg Ch. to £1140 (£268) 445kg AA. to £1130 (£245) 410kg Lim. to £1110 (£271) and 460kg Lim. to £1100 (£239) Dungannon Producer 460kg Ch. to £1130 (£245) 445kg Ch. to £1110 (£249) and 405kg Daq. to £1100 (£271) R Allen Aughnacloy 460kg Lim. to £1130 (£245) Armagh Producer 435kg Ch. to £1090 (£250) T Cassidy Augher 470kg Lim. to £1090 (£232)
SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: K Flannagan Newtownbutler 340kg Ch. to £940 Ballygawley Producer 325kg Lim. to £900, 325kg Ch. to £680. D P Gormley Irvinestown 350kg AA. to £780, and 305kg AA. to £680. A McElduff Dungannon 350kg Lim. to £720. D T J Potter Clogher 335kg B/B. to £650 and 345kg Her. to £630. P Mohan Rosslea 320kg Lim. to £590.
STORE HEIFERS
There was a very strong demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1710 for a 645kg Lim. (£265) and selling to £270 per 100kg for a 600kg Lim. to £1620. With other quality lots selling from £232 to £266 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £284 per 100kg for a 520kg Lim. to £1480 with a 515kg Lim. to £1420 (£275)
LEADING PRICES: B Doherty Clogher 645kg Lim. to £1710 (£265) P A Curry Fermanagh 630kg Ch. to £1680 (£266) K McCrory Sixmilecross 600kg Lim. to £1620 (£270) W R Graham Derrylin 660kg Au. To £1600 (£242) S Oliver Armagh 640kg Ch. to £1590 (£248) C Elliott Tempo 635kg AA. to £1580 (£249) F Maguire Roslea 645kg Ch. to £1560 (£242) 650kg Ch. to £1510 (£232) 605kg Ch. to £1500 (£248) and 595kg Ch. to £1490 (£250) P McAleer Pomeroy 590-kg Ch. to £1500 (£254) P Hackett Clogher 605kg Ch. to £1500 (£248) A Nixon Tempo 620kg Ch. to £1460 (£235) Forward lots sold to £1580 for a 575kg Ch. (£274) 565kg Ch. to £1540 (£272 ) and 555kg Lim. to £1440 (£259) for W G Hoey Fivemiletown S Oliver Armagh 520kg Lim. to £1480 (£284) D Wilson Clogher 560kg Lim. to £1440 (£257) B Quinn Dungannon 580kg Lim. to £1440 (£262) L Furey Plumbridge 515kg Lim. to £1420 (£275)
MED WERIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: M/S E & A Morrison Maguiresbridge 430kg Ch. to £1220 (£283) and 450kg AA. to £1050. J Graham Aghlane 500kg AA. to £1220 (£244) H C Bothwell Fivemiletown 455kg Ch. to £1200 (£263) 465kg Ch. to £1120 (£241) A Keys Clogher 500kg Lim. to £1120 (£238) M J Keys Clogher 480kg Lim. to £1180 (£246) and 485kg Lim. to £1060. A Nixon Tempo 500kg Mg. to £1100 (£220) P J Monaghan Omagh 450kg Sim. to £1090 S Cassidy Tempo 410kg Ch. to £1090 (3266) P McConnell Dromore 495kg AA. to £1090and 475kg AA. to £1010. M Rafferty Dungannon 440kg Lim. to £1080and 470kg Lim. to £1060. B O Neill Cabra 420kg Lim. to £1060. Kesh Producer 475kg Sim. to £1050 and 420kg Lim. to £1020. P & D Prunty Tempo 460kg AA. to £1050. D T J Potter Clogher 485kg Her. to £1040.
SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: Kesh Producer 375kg Lim. to £960,and 375kg Ch. to £920. J Conlon Tempo 375kg Ch. to £920and 300kg Lim. to £780. E & A Morrison Maguiresbridge 400kg AA. to £910. T J Donnelly Pomeroy 395kg Lim. to £870, 355kg Ch. to £850, 370kg Lim. to £810, 360kg Lim. to £790, and 350kg Her. to £760. S Cassidy Tempo 380kg Ch. to £860, 345kg Lim. to £830, and 345kg Ch. to £710. B O Neill Cabra 400kg Lim. to £850 400kg Lim. to £840,305kg Lim. to £760 and 340kg Lim. to £750. D P Gormley Irvinestown 345kg AA. to £830 and 320kg AA. to £740.
WEANLINGS
A larger entry this week sold to a good steady demand with Male Calves selling to £1290 for a 400kg Ch. (£322) with a 395kg Ch. to £1120 (£283) Heifer Calves sold to £1250 for a 480kg Ch. (£260) and selling to £288 per 100kg for a 350kg Lim. to £1010. Leading Prices;
STEERS & BULLS: B McCrory Sixmilecross 400kg Ch. to £1290 (£322) E Maguire Carrickmore 460kg Lim. to £1180 (£256) R Smiton Fivemiletown 440kg Lim. to £1170 (£266) and 405kg Ch. to £1080 (3266) D Irwin Augher 505kg Lim. to £1160 (£230) G Cadden Lisnaskea 435kg Lim. to £1150 (£264) 415kg Lim. to £1000 (£241) 410kg Lim. to £1000 (£244) 410kg AA. to £1000 (£244) and 410kg Lim. to £970. M & N O Conner Augher 410kg Ch. to £1140 (£278) 395kg Ch. to £1120 (£283) 435kg Ch. to £1050 390kg Ch. to £1000 (£256) (£241) and 345kg Lim. to £990 (£287) S Lagan Moneymore 455kg Ch. to £1140 (£250) H McFarland Trillick 425kg Lim. to £1140 (£268) P & P McElroy Clogher 360kg Ch. to £990 (£275)
WEANLING HEIFERS: G Quigley Roslea 480kg Ch. to £1250 (£260) 440kg Ch. to £1090 (£247) and 420kg Ch. to £1000 (£238) R J Gilmore Dromore 505kg Lim. to £1130 (£223) and 415kg Lim. to £1010 (£243) P & E McBrien Newtownbutler 380kg Sal. to £1040 (£273) Kesh Producer 390kg Lim. to £1030 (£264) J F McClave Roslea 430kg Ch. to £1010 (£235) and 430kg Sim. to £940.O P Donnelly Augher 350kg Lim. to £1010 (£288) and 375kg Lim. to £960 (£256) K Sproule Dromore 465kg Lim. to £1010, 410kg Lim. to £1000. J Boylan Aughnacloy 380kg Ch. to £1000 (£263) 410kg Ch. to £940 and 355kg Ch. to £930. J Cassidy Roslea 415kg Lim. to £1000. R G Cummings Killylea 390kg Lim. to £1000. G M cManus Lisnaskea 440kg Lim. to £940.
DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS
A good selection in this section met a steady demand with a Trillick Producer selling Calved Heifers to £1980, £1430, £1360, and £1310. Newtownbutler Producer £1870 for Calved Heifer. Dungannon Producer £1460 and £1270 for Calved Heifers. Drumquin Producer £1360 for Calved Heifer. Dungannon Producer £1350 and £1300 for Calved Heifers. Others sold from £1140.
BREEDING BULLS: Newtownstewart Producer £1800 for Ped. Reg. Char (born 03-01-21 ) Keady Producer £1800 for Ped. Non Reg. Char (born 11-03-21) Fivemiletown Producer £1410 for Ped. Reg. Sim. (born 18-08-20) Dromore Producer £1000 for AA (born 07-06-21)
SUCKLER COWS & CALVES
Another good entry this week sold to a brisk demand with a Tempo Producer £1930 for a 2015 Cow & Heifer Calf. Aughnacloy Producer £1630 for 2015 Cow with Bull Calf, £1260 for 2010 Cow & Bull Calf and £1140 for 2009 Cow & Heifer Calf. Derrylin Producer £1610 for Heifer & Heifer Calf and £1460 for Heifer & Bull Calf. Newtownbutler Producer £1480 for 2015 Cow & Bull Calf, £1350 for 2016 Cow with Bull Calf, £1280 for 2015 Cow & Bull Calf and £1190 for 2011 Cow & Bull Calf. Pomeroy Producer £1460 for 2017 Cow with Bull Calf and £1310 and £1300 for 2018 Cows with Heifer Calves. Fivemiletown Producer £1300 for Heifer & Heifer Calf. INCALF COWS & HEIFERS sold to £1390, £1300 and £1130 for a Ballygawley Producer. £1380 for Sixmilecross Producer. Lisburn Producer £1170 and £1070. Kinawley Producer £1110, £950 and £900.
DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS
A large entry sold readily with young Bull Calves selling to £435 for Lim. to W R Nesbitt Armagh. £420 for S/H. to Dungannon Producer. P,Lavery Coagh £410 for B/B. and £400 for Her. J J McNabb Trillick £400 for Lim. F J McCaughey Augher £400 for Ch. N McCreery Augher £380 and £375 for AAs.
HEIFER CALVES: K Moore Augher £450 for Lim. S McCanney Dromore £450 X 2 for AAs. A Short Omagh £440 for Ch. and £375 for Lim. J Scott Maguiresbridge £430 for B/B. M McGinnity Keady £425 for B/B. Sixmilecross Producer £405 for Ch. Dungannon Producer £385 for Lim. and £370 for Ch.
REARED MALE LUMPS: C Maguire Brookeborough £640 for Ch. K Moore Augher £630, £600, and £500 for Chars. R Sullivan Portadown £620 for Ch. D McCanney Dromore £580 for AA. P McKenna Clogher £570 for Lim. F Shevlin Fivemiletown £535 for Sim. P Lavery Coagh £530 for Sim. Sixmilecross Producer £510 for Ch. M McGinnity Keady £505 X 2 for Chars. Newtownbutler Producer £485 for Lim. Tempo Producer £465 for AA.
REARED FEMALE LUMPS: M/S D & L Armstrong Ederney £960 for Lim. Brendan McCaffery Lisnaskea £810 and £650 for Simms and £710 and £600 for Limms. R Sullivan Portadown £700 for Ch. R McConnell Clogher £660 for Lim. and £500 for Her. M McConnell Clogher £650 for Ch. J Bartley Craigavon £600 for Ch. K Moore Augher £585 and £500 for Chars. B Parsons Tempo £515 for Shb. F Cashel Lisnaskea £490 for Lim.