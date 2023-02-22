Record prices for cattle at Saintfield Mart, fat cows selling to £2200 for 800kg
Great entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale, sold to the best trade ever seen, breaking records in most sections.
More cattle required to meet demands.
Fat cattle: Sold to £2200 for a 800kg Charolais bullock, £275 per 100kg.
Heifers sold to £2100 for a 750kg Limousin, £280 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £2076 for a 880kg Charolais, £236 per 100kg.
Holstein cows sold to £1566 for a 880kg, £178 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais bullock 800kg £275 £2200, Carryduff producer Limousin heifer 750kg £280 £2100, Limousin cow 810kg £245 £1985, Dromore producer Limousin Bullocks 740kg £283 £2095, 690kg £288 £1987, Downpatrick producer Charolais cows 880kg £236 £2076, 840kg £228 £1915, Newtownhamilton producer Belgian Blue cow 790kg £258 £2039, Charolais cow 770kg £248 £1910, Hillsborough producer Limousin cows 810kg £235 £1903, 750kg £240 £1800, Limousin heifer 640kg £288 £1843, Ballynahinch producer Saler/Friesian bullocks 790kg £240 £1896, 710kg £248 £1760, 690kg £252 £1738, 700kg £240 £1680, 680kg £244 £1660, 680kg £237 £1611, 680kg £236 £1604, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 790kg £236 £1865, 770kg £232 £1786, 720kg £244 £1756, Killyleagh producer Aberdeen Angus bull 960kg £186 £1785, Newtownards producer Belgian Blue cow 700kg £251 £1757, Downpatick producer Charolais cows 770kg £228 £1755, 680kg £234 £1591, Saintfield producer Blonde d'Aquitaine cow 690kg £236 £1628, Aberdeen Angus cow 740kg £214 £1583, Ballynahinch producer Simmental cow 720kg £226 £1627, Lisburn producer Montbeliarde cow 850kg £188 £1598, Downpatrick producer Holstein cow 880kg £178 £1566, Newtownards producer Friesian cows 780kg £185 £1443, 740kg £174 £1287, 690kg £168 £1160, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 800kg £177 £1416, 720kg £190 £1368, 700kg £183 £1281, Lisburn producer Ayrshire cows 790kg £178 £1406, 760kg £179 £1360, Bangor producer Friesian cows 760kg £174 £1322, 730kg £178 £1299, 670kg £181 £1212, 660kg £180 £1188, Lisburn producer Holstein cows 690kg £188 £1297, 670kg £186 £1246, 690kg £166 £1145, Portaferry producer Friesian cows 710kg £172 £1221, 670kg £158 £1058 and Saintfield producer Friesian cows 710kg £164 £1164, 670kg £168 £1125, 660kg £155 £1023.
Bullocks: Sold to a sky high trade of £2080 for a 750kg Charolais, (278ppk) with lighter sorts selling to a record breaking prices of £3.55 a kg - 460kg £1630 for a Limousin.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais 750kg £2080, 720kg £2050, Castlewellan producer Limousins 540kg £1730, 500kg £1590, 500kg £1530, 520kg £1530, 490kg £1470, 470kg £1380, 450kg £1360, Kircubbin producer Limousins 460kg £1630, 540kg £1590, 490kg £1520, 450kg £1350, 350kg £1255, 370kg £1210, 370kg £1200, 380kg £1200, 330kg £1110, Downpatrick producer Limousins 540kg £1540, 440kg £1255, Moira producer Charolais 470kg £1500, 450kg £1485, 440kg £1405, 420kg £1400, 390kg £1310, Downpatrick producer Charolais 440kg £1310, 440kg £1290, 390kg £1200.
Heifers: Sold to £1720 for a 590kg Charolais (292ppk). Lighter sorts from thesame pen sold to £3.12 a kg - £1370 440kg.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais 590kg £1720, 530kg £1590, 490kg £1500, 460kg £1410, 440kg £1370, Saintfield producer Limousins 540kg £1610, 490kg £1490, Moira producer Limousins 490kg £1420, 470kg £1345, 470kg £1320, 450kg £1305, Killough producer Charolais 460kg £1345, 430kg £1290, 410kg £1235, Newtownards producer Simmentals 460kg £1260, 430kg £1180, 430kg £1150 and Castlewellan producer Limousins 470kg £1210, 440kg £1140.
Dropped calves: 70 drops sold to £450 for a Belgian Blue bull.
Leading prices: Newtownards producer Belgian Blue bulls £450, £405, £375, Belgian Blue heifers £310, £300, Ballyhalbert producer Aberdeen Angus bull £370, Banbridge producer Limousin bulls £360, £330, £320, £300, Limousin heifers £325, £310, £290, Friesian bulls £90, £75, £60, Dromore producer Belgian Blue bulls £350, £330, £320 and Carryduff producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £340, £320, £290 and Aberdeen Angus heifer £270.