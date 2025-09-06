Record start to season reported at sheep sales held at Ballyclare (1978)

The annual seasonal sheep sales conducted by J A McClelland and Sons, Ballyclare, throughout the Glens of Antrim, got off to an anticipated bright start at the Braid Sheddings, between Ballymena and Carnlough, during this week in 1978, reported Farming Life.

It commented: “This sale, which was first conducted 50 years ago, attracted an all-time record entry of 3,902 and in a day of tremendous bidding record prices were being broken almost each time the auctioneer’s hammer fell.”

A feature of the sale was the furious bidding for a tremendous entry of Blackface ewe lambs, up over 50 per cent, on the record entry that had been seen in 1977, which was double the previous year, “which would seem to augur well for the future of the sheep breeding industry”, it was noted.

A record price of £40.50 was paid to Mr Charles McBride, Carnlough Road, Aughafatten, for his top pen of 12 Blackface ewe lambs, closely followed by £40 each for his second pen of 14.

Herding the sheep at the North Country Cheviot Sheep Association show at McClelland's, Ballyclare, in August 1992, are Alex McCambridge (owner) Julie Sedgewick, judge, Simley George, owner of the first champion, and SJ Morrow, secretary of the Blueface Leicester Society. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Other high prices were paid to Rathsherry Farms, Broughshane, whose top pen of 10 made £38.50 each. J J Thompson, Cloneytrace Road, Broughshane, 15 at £36; R Taggart, Longmore Road, Martinstown, 10 at £36; Thomas Montgomery, Burnside Road, Upper Buckna, 10 at £36; Sara Wallace, Shilnavogie Road, Broughshane, 12 at £35; and a second pen of 12 at £34.

Crossbred ewe lambs – William Morton. Drumnagreagh Road, Cairncastle, 15 at £40.50 each; O Robinson, Kanestown Lane, Glenarm, 10 at £39.50; Mrs Sadie Hamilton, The Grove, Glenwherry, 10 at £38.00; Robert Montgomery, Cloneytrace Road, Broughshane, 14 at £36.50; W Magee, Old Freehold, Kilwaughter, 15 at £36.50; Pat Boyd, Drumaglee, Cloughmills, 10 at £33; William Morton, Drumnagreagh Road, Cairncastle 13 at £32; Mrs S Hamilton, Glenwherry, 10 at £31; H Dobbin. Tamneybrake, Aughafatten, 13 at £30.50; Jack O'Neill, Dromourne House, Carnlough, 12 at £30.50.

Crossbred mixed lambs were in demand and sold to £33.75 each for a pen of 30 offered by T G Miskelly, Glenhead Road, Glenwherry. Others included: William Gray, Doagh, 15 at £33; Ken Kidd, 29, Killyharn Road, Aughafatten, 13 at £31.50; Mrs S Nelson, Longfield, Glenarm, 9 at £31.50; J J A Crawford, Colin Road, Moorfields, 30 at £31; Hill Hamilton, The Grove, Glenwherry, 30 at £30.50 and 15 at £30; Gordon Montgomery, Cloneytrace Road, Broughshane, 12 at £30.

The best price in the Blackface wether lamb section was £2,850 for a pen of five offered by Hugh McMullan, Drumcrow, Carnalbanagh.

Pictured in August 1992 are Melanie Alexander and her father John Alexander, Ballymena, with their Irish Draft champion Islandbawn at the Clogher Valley Show. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Others included: F Devine, 12 Portland Road, Lame, 11 at £28; Crawford Brothers Glenhead, 30 at £26.50; William Morton. Drumnagreagh Road, Cairncastle, 15 at £26.50; C J Whyte, Killyharn Road, Aughafatten, 7 at £25.50; F Devine, Larne, 9 at £23.50; A Matthews, Glenarm, 25 at £23.

Crossbred wether lambs were also in keen demand and sold to £28.50 each for a pen of 12 offered by Gordon Montgomery, Cloneytrace Road, Broughshane.

Others included: Pat Boyd, Drumnaglee, Cloughmills, 32 at £27; W Magee, Old Freehold, Kilwaughter, 20 at £26.50; and 30 at £26; P O'Boyle, Fallowvea, Garron Point, 20 at £26; Alex Gibson, 249 Carnlough Road, Aughafatten, 14 at £25; Wilbert Murphy, Munie Road, Glenarm, 10 at £2350; and 10 at £23; James Fleck, Ballybracken Road, Doagh, 9 at 23.

Messrs J A McClellands, Ballyclare, had also conducted the annual sheepsale at Loughgiel which was held the following day, the Saturday, and, “in general, trade held firm with the middle class lamb hardening slightly in price,” noted Farming Life.

Keeping an eye on proceedings at the North Country Cheviot Sheep Association show at McClelland's, Ballyclare, in August 1992, is Andy Milligan from Nutt’s Corner. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

A tremendous pen of 20 Crossbred Suffolk ewe lambs offered by Joe McErlain, Glenshesk Road, Armoy, made £41 each, and Paddy McErlain, 120 Glenshesk Road, Armoy, sold 15 at £36 each. A choicely marked pen of 12 Crossbred ewe lambs offered by Pat McIntyre, Glenbush, Armoy, made £39.50.

Others prices at the Loughgiel sale included: Paddy McErlain, Glenshesk Road, Armoy, 12 at £36.50; Pat Boyd, Cloughmills, 10 at £36; and 10 at £35; John Curry, Shelton Road, Armoy, 12 at £34.50, Gerard Watson, Knockans, 14 at £34; Frank Boyle, Glenbush, Armoy, 10 at £34; James McAlonan, Ballyknock, 12 at £33.50.