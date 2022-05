Record trade for cows at Saintfield

FAT CATTLE; 90 Fats sold to a record trade for Cows, £247 per 100kg - 750kg £1852 for a BB. Fr Cows sold to £1303 for a 790kg, £165 per 100kg.

Leading Prices; Crossgar Producer BB Cow 750kg £247 £1852, Downpatrick producer Char Cows 840kg £212 £1780, 760kg £218 £1656, Ballynahinch Producer HER Cows 990kg £170 £1683, 720kg £190 £1368, Hillsborough producer Char Cow 810kg £198 £1603, Comber producer Her Bullocks 670kg £234 £1567, 690kg £220 £1518, 640kg £232 £1484, 650kg £223 £1449, Crossgar producer Lim Cows 770kg £200 £1540, 660kg £208 £1372, Holywood Producer HER Cow 850kg £180 £1530, Kircubbin Producer MB Cow 710kg £205 £1455, Fr Cow 640kg £170 £1088, Lisburn producer Sim Cows 780kg £186 £1450, 740kg £188 £1391, Ballygowan Producer HER Cow 660kg £215 £1419, Castlereagh Producer HER Cow 750kg £188 £1410, Kircubbin producer Fr cows 790kg £165 £1303, 810kg £154 £1247, 760kg £161 £1223, Dromore Producer SAL Cows 750kg £170 £1275, Ballynahinch Producer CHAR Cows 750kg £170 £1275, 580kg £197 £1142, Moira Producer AA Cow 690kg £184 £1269, Downpatrick Producer SAL Cows 710kg £173 £1228, 620kg £180 £1116, Downpatrick Producer FR Cows 740kg £164 £1213, Ballygown producer Fr Cows 770kg £155 £1193, 710kg £158 £1121, 680kg £148 £1006, Lisburn producer Fr Cow 700kg £162 £1134, Lisburn Producer FR Cow 680kg £166 £1128, 600kg £152 £912, Downpatrick Producer FR Cows 630kg £174 £1096, 650kg £162 £1053, Ballynahinch producer Fr Cows 720kg £151 £1087, 680kg £148 £1006, 680kg £145 £986.

COWS & CALVES; sold to £2250 & £2200 for aged Lim Cows with Lim Bull Calves at Foot.

BULLOCKS; 70 sold to Exceptional demand of £1640 for a 650kg AA (253) with other Quality sorts reaching £3 a kg - 500kg £1490 for a Char (299)

Leading Prices; Comber producer AAs 650kg £1640, 600kg £1570, 600kg £1510, 550kg £1370, Ballynahinch producer Hers 560kg £1520, 500kg £1300, 470kg £1230, Newtownards producer Chars 500kg £1490, 470kg £1385, 470kg £1360, 450kg £1340, 450kg £1325, Downpatrick producer Lims 520kg £1490, 420kg £1145, Crossgar producer Hers 550kg £1450, 580kg £1410, 460kg £1190, Comber producer BBs 540kg £1440, 500kg £1400, 550kg £1360, 520kg £1200, Comber producer Lims 550kg £1300, 510kg £1280, 500kg £1250, Millisle Producer Sims 490kg £1240, 400kg £1140, Downpatrick producer AAs 470kg £1195, 480kg £1170, 450kg £1100, 440kg £1090, 400kg £1060.

HEIFERS; 70 sold to £1300 for a 480kg Lim (271)

Leading Prices; Saintfield producer Lims 480kg £1300, 420kg £1190, Comber producer Chars 470kg £1195, 430kg £1115, 440kg £1110, 390kg £1000, 330kg £975, Cloughey producer Lims 490kg £1180, 470kg £1140, 400kg £1090, 440kg £1060, 400kg £1040, Craigavon producer Hers 500kg £1180, 500kg £1155, 520kg £1150, 460kg £1105, 470kg £1080, 490kg £1090, 400kg £1040, 390kg £990.

SUCKLED CALVES; 115 sold to £1195 for a 400kg Char Bullock calf (299)

Leading Prices; Carryduff Producer CH Bullocks 400kg £1195, 410kg £1115, 440kg £1115, 380kg £1080, 340kg £1075, 390kg £1045, 380kg £990, 320kg £980, Char Heifers 330kg £895, 300kg £825, 250kg £820, Ballynahinch Producer Heifer Calves Char&Daqs 470kg £1180, 430kg £1110, 400kg £1000, 390kg £975, 330kg £870, 330kg £860, 340kg £860, Killyleagh Producer Lim Bullock Calves 400kg £1160, 370kg £1000, 380kg £1000, Lim Heifer Calves 400kg £1000, 420kg £940, Dromore producer Char Bullocks 370kg £1115, 380kg £1100, 340kg £1020, 330kg £1000, Comber producer BB Bullocks 390kg £1100, 370kg £1070, BB Heifer 320kg £960, Saintfield producer Lim Bullocks 360kg £1060, 360kg £1045, 340kg £1010, 330kg £970, Lim Heifers 330kg £945, 300kg £895, Dromara Producer Char Heifer Calves 380kg £975, 340kg £935, 370kg £860, 340kg £800.