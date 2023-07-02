The delay in delivery means DAERA has lost nearly half the 12 year operating period of the system and has cost DAERA an additional £6m of internal costs.

These are among the findings of a report published on Thursday 29 June by the Comptroller and Auditor General, Dorinnia Carville.

The report on ‘Developing the Northern Ireland Food Animal Information System (NIFAIS)’ considers key issues and lessons emerging from the development of the system.

Comptroller and Auditor General, Dorinnia Carville. Image source: Northern Ireland Audit Office

Managed by DAERA, the NIFAIS records real-time information on animal movements and animal health.

The Department awarded the contract for developing the system in 2016, based on a 15-year term that included an initial three years to build the system and 12 years of operation.

This report notes that completion of the system is now expected in 2024, more than five years behind schedule.

These delays were due to several issues, including a lack of understanding of complex system functionality, DAERA staff without appropriate skills assigned to the project, and communications with the supplier broke down when serious issues arose on the project.

Recently further delays have hit the project with Stage 1 of the project failing to meet its June 2023 deadline. This may impact further with the final delivery deadline in 2024 being put under pressure and further reducing the operational period of the new system.

The report acknowledges action taken by DAERA in response to these delays, such as changes to leadership and pausing the project to allow a re-evaluation of the business case.

However, it added £6m to DAERA costs. In addition, the existing Animal Public Health Information System, which NIFAIS will replace, continues to operate 16 years after its expiry date, at an annual cost of approximately £0.5 million, and cannot be switched off until NIFAIS is complete.

Commenting on the report’s findings, Dorinnia Carville said: “I welcome the fact that the department and the supplier resisted the temptation to persist with a failed delivery model, and instead took positive action to stop, re-evaluate and adopt a different approach. This flexibility was ultimately pivotal in getting the project back on track. That said, it is concerning that it took the department so long to take this action.

“The system was due to go live by the end of 2018, but the department’ leadership did not respond until 2020 and took another year to get the project up and running again.

“The lessons emerging from this report have relevance to many other public sector projects. Appropriate governance, and having the right skills and experience in place from the outset, are vital to ensuring risks at both the procurement and development stage can be quickly identified and managed.

“In the case of the NIFAIS project, not having a modern system in place has resulted in benefits for stakeholders not being realised, and staff time not being spent on other departmental work, representing poor value for money for taxpayers.”

