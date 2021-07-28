Records tumble as prices soar at the Dungannon Charollais Sheep Premier

Ram Lamb shown by Graham Foster sold for 2750gns to Aiden Loftus and daughter Emma, County Mayo

The pre sale show was judged very efficiently by Emyr Hughes of the Bronwydd Flock, Pembrokeshire, who chose his Champion from the Iskeymeadow pen of Richard and Harry Powell, Lot 58,an Arbyn Viper son and out of a Loanhead Dam.

Reserve Champion was Lot 64 presented by Graham Foster,a Springhill Viper son and out of a Rhaeadr dam. Female Champion was Lot 185 presented by McConnell Brothers a Hollylodge Voldemort daughter. The Group of Three was won by Graham Foster.

Kicking off the trade to an impressive start was a tremendous Shearling Ram, Lot 18, Artnagullion Viceroy, from the Artnagullion pen of William McAllister. Taking first place in the Shearling Class this tremendous ram a triplet Knockin Shop son and out of a Riverdale Preacher Dam went on to top the sale with a record breaking price of 4400gns, selling to a County Down commercial breeder.

Ram Lamb shown by Graham Foster sold for 2100gns

Shearlings from Graham Foster’s Springhill Pen were also in demand with his 4th prize winner, Lot 16 Springhill Viper, a Rhaeadr son selling to Glenmore Estate, County Donegal for 2200gns. The same buyer also purchased Graham’s second prize winner, Lot 17, sired by Logie Durno Untouchable and out of a Rhaeadr dam this lot sold at 1500gns. The third prize Winner Lot 20 another Knockin Shop son from William McAllister’s Pen also sold for 1100gns to Glenmore Estate.

It was certainly a day to remember for the Iskeymeadow Flock of Richard Powell and son Harry, their first time showing at the Premier Sale and they came away with Champion and two of the top prices in the ram lambs - a great achievement. The Champion lamb was Lot 58 in his pen, an Arbryn Viper son and out of a Loanhead Dam. He stood first in the Early December Class this lot later selling to the Artnagullion and Ballynoe House Flocks of William McAllister and Ian Craig for 3400gns. His pen mate, lot 55 another strong Arbryn Viper son, this one from a Logie Durno Dam sold to David Argue, County Cavan for 3400gns. Lot 54, another Viper son and the first of the Iskeymeadow run, sold to County Wicklow Breeder John O’Toole for 2100gns. The Iskeymeadow Flock averaged 1825gns for six.

Graham Foster’s Springhill pen featured well in the prizes and the prices, his top price achieved by a Springhill Viper son and out of a Robleston Superman sired Dam, County Mayo Breeder Aiden Loftus having to go to 2750 to purchase this lot Number 69. Lot 64, another smart Springhill Viper son, who stood first in the late December Class and went on to be placed Reserve Champion by the Judge, Emyr Hughes sold for 2300gns to Paul Brophy, County Carlow. Lot 66 who stood third in the January Ram Class was the first Ram lamb to be offered for sale out of Tullyear Uptown Lady and sired by Logie Durno Van the Man, selling to County Donegal Breeder, Daniel McLaughlin for 2100gns.

Finbar O’Connor from County Roscommon had to go to 1350gns to purchase his Springhill ram, Lot 67 a fourth prize winner in the late December Class, this one sired by Springhill Vodka and out of a Boyo Dam. The Springhill pen averaged 1440gns for eight.

Ram lamb shown by Richard and Harry Powell sold for 3400gns

The Tullyear pen of Drew and Stephen Cowan generated a lot of interest. Their first ram in, Lot 81, a Tullyear Untouchable son and out of an Oakchurch Royal Ryan sired dam sold for 3000gns to Albert Ferguson, County Cork. Their next Lot in Lot 82 was an eyecatching ram who stood 2nd in the late December born Class. A Logie Durno Van The Man son and out of a Dam purchased at the Parkgate Dispersal sale sold for 2700gns to Ian Macbeth, County Donegal. Lot 83 from the Tullyear pen, a Topgun son out of Oakchurch Royal Ryan Dam sold for 1050 to Alan Crockett, County Tyrone. The Tullyear Pen averaged 1173gns for eight.

The Artnagullion Pen of William McAllister sold to a top of 1800gns for Lot 121, a Loanhead Upperclass son out of a Knockin Shop sired dam selling to James Walsh, County Cork. Scottish Breeder, Ben Radley went to 1500gns for Lot 117, a Rockdale Vespasian son who stood first in the January Class. Lot 119, another Loanhead Upper Class son sold for 1000gns to F Muldoon, Co Donegal. The Artnagullion Pen averaged 1300gns for 4.

Top out of Alistair Moore’s Hillside pen was Lot 38 a Padrig Upperclass son and out of a Kirkhouse Remo sired Dam, selling for 1620gns to County Donegal Breeder, Stephen Devlin. Lot 40 from this pen another Padrig Upper Class son and out of a Tullyear Dam selling for 1500gns to Stephen Mulvey, County Meath

Rams from the Ballynoe pen of Ian Craig were also in demand with his two first lots in selling for 1400gns. Lot 73 who stood third in the early December class a Loanhead Upper Class son out of a Knockin Shop sired Dam selling to local breeder Sam Watson, Ballymena and Lot 74 another Upper Class son this one by a Wedderburn Dam selling to another County Antrim Breeder, David Anderson.

Ram Lamb shown by Richard Powell sold for 2100gns

Top lot in the Lornbrook pen of Jim Bell and Diane Christie was 105 and sold for 1800gns. Jonathan Wales,Cumbria purchased this Loanhead Ur The Boy son and out of a Logie Durno Officer sired dam for his Thackwood Flock in Cumbria.

McConnell Brothers sold their top at 1100gns to Tommy Fenton, County Antrim. Lot 48, second in the January Class he is sired by Loanhead Ur The Boy and out of an Edstaston San Miguel sired dam. Lot 46, this one sired by Hollylodge Voldermort and by a Ballynoe House Felix sired dam sold for 1050gns to Sam Wasson, County Donegal.

Topping the trade in the Females was the Female Champion, Lot 185 shown by McConnell Brothers, a very smart lamb sired by Hollylodge Voldemort and out of Rhaeadr Prospect sired dam, selling for 1200gns to Paul Barnes,Ballymote.

Standing first in the Shearling Ewe Class was Lot 145 presented by Glenn Baird’s Aghavilly Flock. Sired by Artnagullion Tornado and out of a Tullyear Dam this lot selling for 680gns to Albert Ferguson, County Cork. The Aghavilly Pen sold seven Shearling ewes to average 485gns

Ram Lamb shown by Alistair Moore sold for 1620gns

Alistair Moore sold his four ewe lambs to average 600gns, three of them heading to Tom Newth,Somerset.

The Iskeymeadow pen of Richard and Harry Powell sold seven ewe lambs to average 557gns.

Averages:

Shearling Rams: 10 sold to average 1210gns

Ram Lambs: 81 sold to average 841gns

Shearling Ewes: 7 sold to average 485gns

Top price at Charollais Premier sale shearling ram shown by William McAllister sold for 4400gns

Ewe Lambs: 31 sold to average 487gns

The NI Charollais Sheep Club would like to thank Judge Emyr Hughes for taking the time to come across and judge the Pre sale Show, all sponsors for their generosity, Danske Bank, Provita Animal Health, J Thompson and Sons,Dungannon Saleyard and Strabane Mills Ltd.

Thanks also to Dungannon Market Staff for the efficient way in which they ran the Sale, Alfie Shaw and daughter Kathryn for the pictures.

Show Results:

Shearling Rams: 1st William McAllister, 2nd Graham Foster, 3rd William McAllister, 4th Graham Foster

Early December Class: 1st Richard Powell, 2nd McConnell Brothers, 3rd Ian Craig, 4th McConnell Brothers

Late December Class: 1st Graham Foster, 2nd Drew and Stephen Cowan, 3rd Ian Goudy, 4th Graham Foster

January Class; 1st William McAllister, 2nd McConnell Brothers, 3rd Graham Foster, 4th Trevor Bell

Group of Three: 1st Graham Foster, 2nd William McAllister, 3rd Richard Powell

Shearling Ewe: 1st Glenn Baird, 2nd Glenn Baird

Ewe Lambs: 1st McConnell Brothers, 2nd David Anderson, 3rd Jonathan Aiken, 4th David Anderson

Female Champion: McConnell Brothers

Male Champion: Richard and Harry Powell

Reserve Champion: Graham Foster

Supreme Champion: Richard and Harry Powell

Female Champion shown by McConnell Brothers, sold to Paul Barnes for 1200gns

1st Prize January Ram Lamb, shown by William McAllister with Eion Kelly and Mary Harkness representing sponsors Provita,Animal Health.

The winning Group of Three shown by Graham Foster with Sophie McAllister and Libby Wilson

Ram Lamb shown by Drew Cowan sold for 2700gns

Ram Lamb shown by Drew and Stephen Cowan sold for 3000gns

Ram Lamb shown by Ian Craig sold for 1400gns

1st Prize Shearling Ewe shown by Glenn Baird sold for 680gns

Ram Lamb shown by Ian Craig sold for 1400gns

Ram lamb shown by Alistair Moore sold for 1500gns

Reserve Champion Ram Lamb shown by Graham Foster Eion Kelly and Mary Harkness representing Sponsors, Provita Animal Health

Supreme Champion shown by Richard and Harry Powell with Eion Kelly and Mary Harknes representing sponsors Provita Animal health