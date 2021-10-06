Recycling Centre benefits from £725,000 investment

Pictured with the minister at the official reopening of Drummee Recycling Centre are: Front row, (L-R) Anthea Owens, Recycling Education and Grants Officer, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council; Councillor Errol Thompson, Chair, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, and Alison McCullagh, Chief Executive, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council. Back row (L-R): Brendan Ferguson, Contracts Manager, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, John McCullagh, Head of Waste and Recycling, Celine McCartan, Director of Corporate Services and Governance.

The funding was awarded to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to modernise the Drummee Household Recycling Centre (HRC) in the town and brings the total invested by his Department so far via the Programme to almost £5million.

Minister Poots welcomed the environmental and economic benefits the new improved facilities would bring: “I am delighted that Fermanagh and Omagh District Council secured this funding to improve the facilities at Drummee Household Recycling Centre. The former Centre was located on an old site with ageing infrastructure in need of redevelopment and equipment in need of upgrading. The changes are impressive and will no doubt assist the public to further increase their recycling in a safe and more pleasant environment”

The new facilities will allow for an increase in the quantity and quality of material collected for recycling and reuse. The improved site has separated the recycling facility from the landfill site, removing Council vehicles and contractors from the public areas by creating a separate entrance. There is also an increased number of receptacles to maximise the category and tonnage of material captured for recycling.

By the end of the first full year at full operating capacity the Council estimate an additional 590 tonnes of recyclable material, including 115 tonnes of paper, plastics and glass will have been diverted from landfill. This should result in an estimated over 1,600 CO2 tonnage savings per year, equivalent to some £93k in estimated Carbon Savings per year.